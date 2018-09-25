How to Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Live Over Grand Canyon for His 50th Birthday

Will Smith will soon be celebrating his 50th birthday today in a big way: by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon.

Before he does that on late Tuesday, Sept. 25, the actor let fans in on how he’s getting ready for the stunt.

Last Thursday, Smith posted a video of his first-ever bungee jump, when his team traveled to Africa’s famous Victoria Falls. The actor revealed he had always wanted to see the 355-foot waterfall in Zimbabwe since he was a child.

“You know, you say ‘yes’ to things long before you actually know what they are,” Smith, 49, says in the video.

Smith then gets to the bridge above the falls and describes how he was strapped into the cord with just simple towels wrapped around his ankles. Although he looks a little nervous, the actor still makes the jump with a GoPro camera in his hand.

“This is gonna be a cool shot, I’ve been wanting to do this for 20 years,” Smith says to the camera while hanging after the jump. “I got high blood pressure though, so they need to get me from being upside down.”Smith is live-streaming his big jump on YouTube as part of an initiative to raise awareness for Global Citizen, which works to combat global poverty and hunger. Watch the live-stream above starting at 6 p.m. EST.