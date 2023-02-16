'How to Train Your Dragon' Getting Live-Action Adaptation from Director of Animated Films: Reports

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie is expected to release in 2025

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on February 16, 2023 10:57 AM
Toothless and Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Film - 2019 When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn't the only Night Fury, he must seek "The Hidden World", a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first.
Photo: Shutterstock

The popular animated How to Train Your Dragon film series is getting a live-action reimagining.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that writer/director Dean DeBlois is returning to the franchise to make a the new live-action version, scheduled to release in March 2025.

The new movie, which will mark DeBlois' live-action directorial debut after making the three Dragon movies, is expected to adapt the story of the Dragon animated trilogy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal and DreamWorks' 2010 original How to Train Your Dragon starred Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, along with Gerard Butler, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrara, Jonah Hill, David Tennant and Kristen Wiig. The film earned Oscar nominations for Best Animated Film and Best Original Score.

The two sequels, released in 2014 and 2019, both received Best Animated Film nominations as well. The movies are based on a series of children's novels written by author Cressida Cowell.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON (2010) How to Train Your Dragon - 2010
Moviestore/Shutterstock

The franchise centers around the relationship between young Viking Hiccup (Baruchel) and the dragon Toothless, who come to be friends and teach Hiccup's Viking village to coexist peacefully with the area's dragon population rather than hunt them for sport.

It is unclear whether any of How to Train Your Dragon's voice cast will return for a live-action adaptation. Casting is already underway for the movie, THR reported Wednesday. Cate Blanchett, Kitt Harrington and F. Murray Abraham also appeared in the sequels, among other voice cast members.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Shutterstock

Producer Marc Platt — who is also working on a Broadway adaptation of La La Land, as well as the upcoming Wicked movie adaptations — is producing the film along with DeBlois, both Variety and THR reported Wednesday.

DeBlois' past credits outside of the fantasy franchise include Disney's 2002 movie Lilo & Stitch, which he created with with Chris Sanders. Sanders also co-wrote and co-directed the first How to Train Your Dragon movie.

