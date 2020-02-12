Into the Unknown! Here's Where You Can Stream Frozen 2, Plus When It Will Be Out on Blu-ray/DVD

Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are heading out of the unknown and onto streaming!

Frozen 2, which became the highest-grossing animated film of all time when it was released in theaters last year, hit digital platforms on Tuesday, meaning you can now stream the movie from the comfort of your home.

For now, the sequel to 2013’s Frozen is only available to purchase on platforms including iTunes, Prime Video, FandangoNow, Vudu, Movies Anywhere and Google Play. Those platforms will add the option to rent the movie instead on Feb. 25.

Though it’s not available to stream for free just yet, Frozen 2 is expected to hit Disney’s streaming service Disney+ in the upcoming months. Decider estimates the film will hit Disney+ in late June, after a few months of being available for purchase.

The animated film is set to come out on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 25, and will include deleted scenes and songs, as well as more outtakes.

Last month, Frozen 2 crossed the mark to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has made $1.44 billion worldwide.

The sequel beat out the former chart topper — the original Frozen, which generated $1.28 worldwide during its run. Coming in third is 2018’s The Incredible 2, also from Disney’s Pixar, with $1.24 billion worldwide.

Earlier this week, Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, performed the Frozen 2 song “Into the Unknown” at the 2020 Academy Awards, alongside the voice actresses who portray Elsa in international markets. (The movie ultimately lost the Best Song prize to Rocketman.)

Frozen 2 goes back to Anna and Elsa’s childhood to explore the source of the queen’s powers — but there are plenty of differences from the original Frozen, including that the movie doesn’t take place in the kingdom of Arendelle.

“We’re in Arendelle for 10 clock minutes, that’s what makes it different,” Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, previously told PEOPLE. “Whatever you think Frozen is, throw it in the trash because this movie is like an epic adventure where everything is seemingly good in Arendelle.”

She continued, “Elsa starts to hear a calling, we decide to go find what it is. We go out into an enchanted forest with things, people, places we’ve never seen before and it is uncharted so everything is a surprise.”

“Along the way, they learn some dangerous facts about history that threatens the future of their kingdom so it is really adventurous, this movie,” Bell added.