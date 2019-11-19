How to See Frozen 2 as an Adult Without Any Kids: Where to Go and When!

Frozen 2 is almost here!

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 animated film debuts in theaters this Friday — and it’s already breaking records.

Frozen 2 already sold more tickets on Atom Tickets and Fandango in its first 24 hours of presales than any other animated movie, according to Forbes.

The film — which sees the return of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad — follows the story of Elsa and Anna as they venture out to a distant kingdom.

With that in mind, here’s how adult fans of the movies can enjoy showtimes of the movie if they’re single or without small children.

Look for movie theaters that offer dining and/or adult beverages.

Several movie theaters across the country offer dine-in and alcohol for those looking for more of a relaxed night at the movies.

AMC Theaters has created AMC Dine-in Theaters with a variety of options for patrons who want to enjoy dinner and a movie at the theater. With locations ranging from California to Florida, the dine-in experience is an option for those 21 and over.

Image zoom Frozen 2

iPic Theaters and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also offer similar options, with iPic offering customers a blanket as they watch films as well as the option to have food delivered to seats.

Alamo works a bit differently, with moviegoers writing down their orders on a card, which a server can pick up, with food delivered to your seat. Another plus side? No commercials before the film begins.

Take advantage of weekday showings.

While Friday nights and weekends may be prime times for viewing films, perhaps a better option to avoid higher traffic times would be to pick showtimes during the weekday after work.

Several large movie theater chains offer weekday deals on movie tickets including AMC, Cinemark and Regal.

AMC Stubs members can enjoy $5 tickets on Tuesdays if they show their virtual or physical membership card when purchasing tickets. Showing an account number or providing a login email address can also work.

This deal is available anywhere AMC tickets are sold for any showtimes. The company also offers a $5 combo meal (popcorn and a drink) on Tuesdays.

Cinemark members can also enjoy a Discount Tuesday to enjoy a discount from regular weekday movie ticket prices. All you need is a membership ID or a registered email or phone number.

Regal also offers its members Regal Crown Club Value Days at select locations for discounts on movie ticket prices. While Cinemark offers discounts on 3D, IMAX, RealD 3D and other formatting options, upcharges can apply to those formats if you’re viewing a film at a Regal cinema.

Frozen 2 is in theaters this Friday.