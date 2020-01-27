How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Turns 18 Today: Where Is the Cast Now?

The actress had already been nominated for an Oscar for Almost Famous several years before this movie made her a bankable superstar. She went on to star in other romantic comedies including Bride Wars, Alex & Emma and Fool's Gold (which reunited her with Matthew McConaughey).

Since the movie came out, Hudson has welcomed three kids (son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and, in 2019, daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa) and launched an activewear line (Fabletics), a ready-to-wear line (Happy x Nature) and a vodka line (King Street).