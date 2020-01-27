How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Turns 18 Today: Where Is the Cast Now?
The romantic comedy that caused a zillion girls to wonder if they could pull off a backless yellow gown premiered on Jan. 27, 2003
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The romantic comedy that solidified Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in the pantheon of rom-com icons — and the movie that made every girl alive wonder if she could pull off a backless yellow dress — How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days hit theaters on Jan. 27, 2003.
Kate Hudson (Andie Anderson)
The actress had already been nominated for an Oscar for Almost Famous several years before this movie made her a bankable superstar. She went on to star in other romantic comedies including Bride Wars, Alex & Emma and Fool's Gold (which reunited her with Matthew McConaughey).
Since the movie came out, Hudson has welcomed three kids (son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and, in 2019, daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa) and launched an activewear line (Fabletics), a ready-to-wear line (Happy x Nature) and a vodka line (King Street).
Matthew McConaughey (Ben Barry)
Alright, alright, alright, first things first: McConaughey has won an Oscar (in 2013, for Dallas Buyers Club) in the years since he played the charismatic guy working overtime to get Kate Hudson's Andie to fall in love with him within 10 days, despite her best efforts to sabotage their relationship.
He's also starred in many other films and TV shows, including Sahara, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and True Detective. He and wife Camila Alves married in 2012 and have had three kids together, Levi, Vida and Livingston.
Kathryn Hahn (Michelle)
The actress played the BFF whose unceremonious dumping inspired Andie to pitch the titular article in what was one of her very first roles. (Though she's not sure how she feels about it these days!)
She went on to perfect the role of the romantic comedy sidekick before moving into lead roles in films including Afternoon Delight and Bad Moms. She recently was seen getting racy on TV in Mrs. Fletcher; outside of work, she and husband Ethan Sandler have a son and a daughter.
Adam Goldberg (Tony)
Before playing one of Ben's buddies who is witness to the whole experiment going down (and almost sabotages it), Goldberg had been featured in a wide range of movies, from Saving Private Ryan to Babe: Pig in the City.
He continues to act in a variety of projects, most recently on TV in God Friended Me. He is married with two sons.
Thomas Lennon (Thayer)
Another star who excels at playing romantic comedy second bananas (see also: 17 Again and I Love You, Man), Lennon is perhaps known best for his comedy in shows like Reno 911! and Bajillion Dollar Properties.
He is also an accomplished comedy screenwriter with credits including Night at the Museum and Balls of Fury. He and his wife have one son.
Annie Parisse (Jeannie)
The actress had primarily been in soap operas before landing the role of one of Andie's friends witnessing the whole experiment. She has worked steadily on TV in shows like Vinyl and Friends from College.
She and her husband have a son and daughter.
Bebe Neuwirth (Lana Jong)
The actress, who was well known for her roles in Frasier on TV and Chicago on Broadway, had a part as Andie's tough boss at Composure magazine.
She continues to work on TV, in Broadway and in film — last year she had a role in Jumanji: The Next Level.