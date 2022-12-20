'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Continuity Error Pointed Out in Viral TikTok: 'I Never Saw This!'

Twenty-two years after its release, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is going viral, thanks to TikTok.

In a recent video posted by TikTok user @redcobweb, she points out a "one little mistake they made" regarding star Jim Carrey's eyes.

"Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made, where they forget either to put his contacts in or they forgot to edit them in afterwards," she said, pausing during a scene where Carrey, as the Grinch, opens his eyes wide.

"And so just Jim Carrey's brown eyes are just there," the user adds.

Sure enough, a few seconds later in the next scene, "They're back to [the costume eyes]," she says, as the relevant part of the film is shown.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

People in the comments expressed their disbelief over the gaffe, with one top commenter saying, "I've watched the Grinch so many times and never noticed this 😂."

"I JUST SCREAMED I NEVER SAW THIS AHAHAH," said another.

A third user called the moment "surprisingly scary without the contacts😳," while a fourth noted, "Honestly he looks fine with normal eyes, might have made things easier on Jim Carrey 😅."

"WHY IS THAT SO MUCH FUNNIER 😂😂😂😂," another wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Cop Dresses Up as the Grinch — and Hands Out Onions to Some Speeding Drivers

Released in 2000, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' children's book of the same name, which also inspired a 1966 animated TV special and 2018 animated feature film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch.

In the 2000 film, Carrey, 60, stars as the titular villain, who lives on Mount Crumpit above the town of Whoville and notoriously hates Christmas and everything about it. After stealing the Whos' gifts while they sleep at night, he has a change of heart upon hearing them sing and returns their belongings, even joining in on their Christmas Day feast.

Back in 2020, Carrey's costar Taylor Momsen reflected on her time playing Cindy Lou Who in the film when she was just 7 years old, and revealed some little-known facts about How the Grinch Stole Christmas as it celebrated its 20th anniversary.

"I think that people love The Grinch just simply because the core of the story is so sweet and it's so heartwarming and it has such a good message," said Momsen, 29, in an interview on the Today show. "That no matter what age touches your heart, I think that that's an amazing thing to be a part of."

She also raved of working with Carrey, "I just remember him being so kind, so concerned, but so methodical with what he was doing. ... Even at that young of an age, I remember watching him and going, 'I'm watching an artist right now at work.' "