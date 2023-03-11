How 'Scream VI' Explains Neve Campbell's Absence and Hayden Panettiere's Return

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for Scream VI, now playing in theaters everywhere.

Neve Campbell has been candid about not returning for Scream VI, but how does the slasher sequel explain her absence?

Campbell, who played protagonist Sidney Prescott across Scream's first five movies, announced in June that she made the "very difficult decision" to not return for the sixth. The actress, 49, said at the time that she "felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise" over more than two decades.

At the same time, Scream VI marks Hayden Panettiere's return to movies as fan-favorite Kirby, who previously starred in 2011's Scream 4. Panettiere, 33, had previously taken about four years off from acting "to work on myself" after finishing the television series Nashville in 2018, she recently told Good Morning America.

Fans were first treated to a tease that Kirby could re-enter the franchise after easter eggs included in the fifth Scream last year implied the character had survived being attacked by one of Scream 4's killers, and Panettiere said she "willed [Kirby] back into existence" after getting in touch with the film's producers.

In the new movie, Kirby is depicted as having embarked on a law enforcement career since her near-death experience, now working as an FBI agent based in Atlanta.

Upon Kirby's arrival in New York City to assist police with the investigation of a new Ghostface, she explains to sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera) — whom she is familiar with from their Woodsboro roots — that she takes a distinct interest in murders involving the Ghostface persona.

Kirby later tells Sam she embarked on a law enforcement career to reclaim her power after recovering from her own stabbing in Scream 4.

As for Sidney, the character does not travel to New York City in Scream VI to assist the franchise's new "Core Four" with the latest murders. During the film, reporter Gale Weathers (returning star Courteney Cox) explains that Sidney instead chose to take her family to a safe location, leaving her off-screen for the movie's events. Gale explains to Tara and Sam that Sidney "deserves a happy ending."

Much has been made of the character — and Campbell's — absence from the new movie, as costar Skeet Ulrich told PEOPLE at Scream VI's New York City premiere: "There were just business things as a businesswoman that are important to her, and we all stand behind her."

Campbell, however, has left the door open for someday returning to the franchise.

"I don't know that I'm done for good," the actress told PEOPLE in August of any potential for a return. "It would really depend on what they came to me with next. It would have to be different. It would have to be a different attitude, and I'm not sure that's going to happen."

"If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I'd be willing to consider [returning in the future]," she added at the time.

Scream VI is in theaters now.