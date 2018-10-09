How Rami Malek Transformed Into Freddie Mercury for Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek takes on Queen’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury in the highly-anticipated film Bohemian Rhapsody — and he prepared with a single-minded focus.

The 37-year-old actor is set to light up the screen in his upcoming film, which follows Mercury’s early beginnings to his eventual role as the lead singer of Queen.

Malek opened up to AARP The Magazine in its October/November issue about completely transforming into the singer.

He Began with Fake Teeth

The Mr. Robot actor revealed he first approached the role of the “We Are the Champions” singer through his teeth, saying he scheduled a meeting with the makeup designer of the film to get teeth that looked identical to Mercury’s overbite.

“Within a week I had my Freddie teeth,” Malek said.

Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury in the upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody Francois Durand/Getty; Nick Delaney/Fox

Learning Mercury’s Outlandish Moves

At first, Malek thought he might need a choreographer to help him perfect Mercury’s dance moves while on a stage.

“What I realized is, I didn’t need a choreographer. I needed a movement coach,” Malek said. “There’s nothing about Freddie that was choreographed.”

The actor began to focus on some of Mercury’s biggest influences such as David Bowie and Jimi Hendrix.

“We’d watch Bowie. We’d watch Hendrix. We ended up a lot of times watching Liza Minelli in films like Cabaret,” he said.

Freddie Mercury performing at Queen's iconic Live Aid concert Phil Dent/Redferns

“We started to analyze Freddie’s mannerisms — not just performing, but how many times he covered his mouth in interviews to hide his teeth,” Malek added.

Perfecting Mercury’s Impressive Vocals

Without a doubt, landing Mercury’s distinctive way of speaking was important to Malek.

The actor revealed he even worked with a dialect coach who helped him execute the Gujarati dialect from India, where he spent his early childhood after being born in Zanzibar.

“I was doing everything I could,” he said. “I was aware of the immense gravity of the man I was playing and the responsibility I had to honor him.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is in theaters Nov. 2.