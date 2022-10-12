How Paul Newman Really Felt About His Famous Baby-Blue Eyes

Paul Newman's daughter Clea tells PEOPLE that her father was "incredibly shy" and "very private" ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir

By Liz McNeil
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 12:05 PM
Paul Newman
Paul Newman in Cool Hand Luke (1967). Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Paul Newman reflects on his "craft" versus his appearance in Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man.

"Culled from thousands of pages of transcripts" from an oral history about his life, told from both Newman and others' points of view, the upcoming memoir includes quotes from the late Cool Hand Luke star about how he felt regarding his signature piercing eyes.

"You work what you consider pretty hard at your craft, and you're getting to the point where you're just starting to feel kind of good about yourself, and then somebody says, 'Oh, God, take off your sunglasses so I can see your baby-blue eyes!' " Newman says in an excerpt from the book, shared exclusively in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

But according to the legendary actor, who died in 2008 at age 83, he wore dark sunglasses "not just because I want to hide myself."

"I really have no tolerance for light," Newman says. "There's also an accumulation of Budweiser as well as dam-age from my early days making movies, [when] the slower film exposures often required an actor to keep looking straight into an arc light."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Paul Newman book cover
Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man.

Newman's daughter Clea tells PEOPLE that her father was "incredibly shy," was "very private" and "didn't really enjoy speaking in front of people."

"I don't think he ever really had a comfort level in front of big crowds," says Clea, 57, adding that the Hollywood legend "was always searching to educate himself."

"He would read the paper cover to cover and was constantly reading books to educate himself more on politics," she explains. "He was trying to consume as much information so he didn't have to feel like that arm candy, which is so funny because as a kid, I thought he was brilliant. He gave great advice and he was a great listener."

According to Clea, her father "really wanted to make a difference and give back," and "went very deep with the camps" he launched. Newman famously founded SeriousFun, a network of camps for children with serious illnesses, more than three decades ago, and gave millions of dollars over the years in support.

"It's an incredible thing he started. He was so passionate about it. He felt like these children were missing out on their childhood and he wanted to give them a place to feel included and not isolated," Clea says, adding of her dad's opinion on his fame, "He would say, 'I can use this for good.' He was willing to do whatever it took to help the camps."

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Paul Newman 10 Years Later

In the book, Newman looks back on how "the experience of making" 1954's The Silver Chalice "became a metaphor for the whole movie junk, the failure of it, the hollowness, the superficiality," he says. "Thus began the struggle to extricate myself from this image I couldn't escape."

The actor and philanthropist also reflects on starring in 1956's Somebody Up There Likes Me, where he took over the role of Rocky Graziano for James Dean following the latter's tragic death.

For Newman, he realizes "there are some people who attribute my career breakthroughs to Jimmy's death."

"And a lot of my success has indeed involved what I call Newman's luck," he says. "Newman's luck began in 1925 when I was born white in America. And I had the luck to overcome the fact that people always said about me 'Isn't he darling!' by having enough drive to see I wasn't ever going to survive just on that."

Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man is out Tuesday, and available for preorder now on amazon.com.

For more on Paul Newman, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Husband and wife actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. 1134025.jpg LIFE ALL RIGHTS CONTRACT cr. Mark Kauffman Familiy portrait of married American actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward on September 9, 1968. (Photo by Mark Kauffman/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images) Getty
Paul Newman Reveals How Wife Joanne Woodward Made Him a 'Sexual Creature' in New Posthumous Memoir
Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox 'Prisoner's Daughter' Post-Premiere Party
Kate Beckinsale on Her Friendship with Brian Cox: 'He Doesn't Like Bull— and I Hate It as Well'
Geena Davis , Bill Murray
Geena Davis Recalls Bill Murray Being 'Difficult': 'He Knows Very Well the Way He Can Behave'
THE VIEW, TILL
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'Till' Critic's Body Comments: 'That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me'
Katie Couric and John Molner attend the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner
Joe Trohman book
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman on Mental Health, Mutton Chops and New Memoir 'None of This Rocks'
Susan Newman, and Nell Newman attend the SeriousFun Children's Network 2015 Los Angeles Gala: An Evening Of SeriousFun celebrating the legacy of Paul Newman on May 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for SeriousFun Children's Network);
Paul Newman's Children Sue His Newman's Own Foundation Over 'Questionable Practices'
Lin-Manuel Miranda stands in front of a mural at the American Express Cafe at the L'attitiude Conference on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. American Express, a primary sponsor of L'ATTITUDE, teamed up with longtime Amex Ambassador Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hispanic Heritage Month to shine a spotlight on the company's support of Hispanic and Latinx communities year-round.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Says 'The Little Mermaid' Was the Movie That Made Him 'Fall in Love with Musicals' 
Joanne Woodward
Ethan Hawke Reveals 'Secret' to Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's 'Lifelong Love Affair'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Toronto International Film Festival's Top Award amid Oscars Buzz
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands on Their Way to Lunch in N.Y.C.
Zoë Kravitz Says She's 'Really Grateful' New Movie with Channing Tatum 'Brought Him Into My Life'
courtesy of Apple
Watch Zac Efron Accidentally Go to War in an Exclusive First Look at 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'
Purple Hearts. Nicholas Galitzine as Luke in Purple Hearts. Cr. Hopper Stone/Netflix © 2022.
'Purple Hearts' Actor Nicholas Galitzine on Potential Sequel: 'Many Different Ways It Could Go'
Joe Jonas, singer, songwriter and actor, films a new advertising campaign for EVO Visian® ICL - a new FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism. Earlier this month, Jonas had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor to upgrade his vision and break free from the hassles of contact lenses and eyeglasses. Visit https://EVOICL.com on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Miami, Fla.
Joe Jonas Says There's an 'Adjustment Period' to Balancing Career and Family: 'Learning as I Go'
Craig Morgan Rollout
Craig Morgan Retraces the Gutting Day His 19-Year-Old Son Jerry Died in Excerpt from Upcoming Memoir
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding
See All of the Photos from Sheryl Sandberg's Dreamy Weekend Wedding to Tom Bernthal