How Paul Newman Really Felt About His Famous Baby-Blue Eyes

Paul Newman reflects on his "craft" versus his appearance in Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man.

"Culled from thousands of pages of transcripts" from an oral history about his life, told from both Newman and others' points of view, the upcoming memoir includes quotes from the late Cool Hand Luke star about how he felt regarding his signature piercing eyes.

"You work what you consider pretty hard at your craft, and you're getting to the point where you're just starting to feel kind of good about yourself, and then somebody says, 'Oh, God, take off your sunglasses so I can see your baby-blue eyes!' " Newman says in an excerpt from the book, shared exclusively in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

But according to the legendary actor, who died in 2008 at age 83, he wore dark sunglasses "not just because I want to hide myself."

"I really have no tolerance for light," Newman says. "There's also an accumulation of Budweiser as well as dam-age from my early days making movies, [when] the slower film exposures often required an actor to keep looking straight into an arc light."

Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man.

Newman's daughter Clea tells PEOPLE that her father was "incredibly shy," was "very private" and "didn't really enjoy speaking in front of people."

"I don't think he ever really had a comfort level in front of big crowds," says Clea, 57, adding that the Hollywood legend "was always searching to educate himself."

"He would read the paper cover to cover and was constantly reading books to educate himself more on politics," she explains. "He was trying to consume as much information so he didn't have to feel like that arm candy, which is so funny because as a kid, I thought he was brilliant. He gave great advice and he was a great listener."

According to Clea, her father "really wanted to make a difference and give back," and "went very deep with the camps" he launched. Newman famously founded SeriousFun, a network of camps for children with serious illnesses, more than three decades ago, and gave millions of dollars over the years in support.

"It's an incredible thing he started. He was so passionate about it. He felt like these children were missing out on their childhood and he wanted to give them a place to feel included and not isolated," Clea says, adding of her dad's opinion on his fame, "He would say, 'I can use this for good.' He was willing to do whatever it took to help the camps."

In the book, Newman looks back on how "the experience of making" 1954's The Silver Chalice "became a metaphor for the whole movie junk, the failure of it, the hollowness, the superficiality," he says. "Thus began the struggle to extricate myself from this image I couldn't escape."

The actor and philanthropist also reflects on starring in 1956's Somebody Up There Likes Me, where he took over the role of Rocky Graziano for James Dean following the latter's tragic death.

For Newman, he realizes "there are some people who attribute my career breakthroughs to Jimmy's death."

"And a lot of my success has indeed involved what I call Newman's luck," he says. "Newman's luck began in 1925 when I was born white in America. And I had the luck to overcome the fact that people always said about me 'Isn't he darling!' by having enough drive to see I wasn't ever going to survive just on that."

