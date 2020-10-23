How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Stayed 'Healthy and Safe' During COVID-19 Lockdown in Nashville

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had to rely on one another while hunkering down in their family home in Nashville amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with The Daily Telegraph, Kidman, 53, shared how the couple and their family — which includes daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9 — were able to stay "healthy and safe."

"We just hunkered down and did what we were told," the actress told the Australian publication. "We’ve watched friends go to hell and back and have watched the world navigate this together, and I think we are all just going, ‘Is this really happening?' "

"Keith and I have that conversation where we go, ‘I can't even believe this has happened,’” she added.

The Oscar winner, who stars in the new HBO thriller The Undoing, also recently opened up about juggling parenting duties with Urban as they balance their busy careers.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," Kidman told Marie Claire Australia. "When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang [my sister Antonia] and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids. That's special.”

"It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together," she continued. "We've all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help."

After months of self-isolating in Tennessee, Kidman also got a chance to have a very special reunion over the summer in Australia.

In August, the Big Little Lies star shared two sweet Instagram photos that documented her reunion with her 80-year-old mother after eight months of separation. "Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months," the actress wrote alongside the images. "I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma.”