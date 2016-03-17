Nia Vardalos reveals the one sentence that got Corbett to say yes!

How Nia Vardalos Got John Corbett to Return for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

It didn’t take long to convince John Corbett to return for the My Big Fat Greek Wedding sequel.

In fact, the actor, 54, who plays Nia Vardalos’ husband in the original film, said yes right away.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I called John and said, ‘Hey, do you feel like kissing me again?'” Vardalos, 53, tells PEOPLE.” And he said the ultimate dreamy response – ‘always baby.’ ”

The new film sees Toula (Vardalos) and Ian (Corbett) dealing with the struggles of parenting and marriage as their daughter prepares to head off to college.

Vardalos opens up about the very personal reason behind the 14-year delay for the sequel – her journey to adopt her daughter Ilaria, now 10 – in the new issue of PEOPLE.

Vardalos, who wrote and produced My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, says finally getting the cast back together was “loud, joyous, full of laughter and like a big family reunion.”

She adds that the entire cast said yes immediately when they were asked to return for the sequel, which hits theaters March 25.

“Every time I would see Lainie Kazan, I wouldn’t even get the fork to my mouth before she would scream, ‘When are we doing the sequel?!’ So she was really happy.”

For Kazan, who plays Vardalos’ onscreen mother, the first day back on set was extra special.