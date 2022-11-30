How Mila Kunis Is 'Leading by Example' as an Actress, Mom, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur

From her activism to her trailblazing career, see the work that made Mila Kunis one of PEOPLE's 2022 People of the Year

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 10:00 AM
01 of 09

Helping Her Native Country

Mila Kunis
Neilson Barnard/Getty

Throughout 2022, Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis took the initiative to raise money and awareness for the ongoing war waging in her home country. In March, Kunis and her husband, fellow That 70's Show alumnus Ashton Kutcher, donated $3 million in support of refugees fleeing from escalating conflict following Russia's invasion. In an Instagram video posted to Kutcher's account, the couple encouraged their fans to take action as well.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity," Kunis said in the video. The couple also pointed followers to a GoFundMe page that set a total fundraising goal of $30 million, which they surpassed in just two weeks.

At the Academy Awards, Kunis took the stage to address the crisis in Ukraine. She highlighted the "strength and dignity of those facing such devastation" in her native country. "One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness," she said.

02 of 09

Staying Firm in Her Beliefs

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mila Kunis. Mike Coppola/Getty

Following Will Smith's outburst at the Oscars, the Luckiest Girl Alive star remained firm in her belief that his actions were out of line. Speaking to C Magazine in October 2022, Kunis reflected on her reasons for staying seated when Smith won the award for Best Actor, while the majority of the audience gave him a standing ovation.

"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself," said Kunis, who shares her daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5, with Kutcher. She added that not standing up was, to her, "a no-brainer."

03 of 09

Drinking for a Cause

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher/Twitter

At the head of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kunis and Kutcher delivered a product perfectly suited for the mood of April 2020. The couple teamed up with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to produce a Pinot Noir called Quarantine Wine to aid in COVID relief efforts.

The A-list husband-wife duo announced their project on Twitter, where they posted a video explaining that 100 percent of the proceeds gathered by the aptly titled beverage would be donated to a number of different charities chosen by the duo.

04 of 09

Making a Cheeky Donation

2016 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards - Arrivals
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

In November 2017, Kunis addressed her political views on Conan O'Brien's late-night show, and the charitably minded way she lets her actions speak louder than words.

"I disagreed with some of the stuff that [Mike] Pence was doing and was trying to do, so as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of recurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood," said Kunis of the then-vice president, clarifying that her actions were less of a prank and more of a "peaceful protest."

The actress noted that she always intended to donate to the women's health organization, but she found humor in the political attribution of her funds. "Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says, ''An anonymous donation has been made in your name,' " she explained.

05 of 09

Stepping Out of Her Comfort Zone

Mila Kunis; Ashton Kutcher
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

When it comes to making the world a better place, there's nothing Kunis won't try. In conversation with C Magazine for an October 2022 profile, the Family Guy star detailed the farm she and Kutcher installed in their Beverly Hills home. She admitted that the idea of a fully sustainable home felt intimidating at first.

"My husband's from the Midwest, and a lot of this has to do with his upbringing," she said, noting it was Kutcher's idea first. "He's like, we're building a farm and we're all going to work on the farm. I'm from L.A., and I was like, we are? This has been a big learning curve for all of us."

But the Kunis-Kutcher family (the KuKus, as they've been known to call themselves) prevailed. "Whether it's learning something new, doing something a little bit scary — all of that makes you stronger," said the mom of two.

06 of 09

Breaking Into Big Tech

Mila Kunis attends the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/WireImage

In 2021, Kunis leapt into the male-dominated industry of cryptocurrency, creating her own non-fungible token-based animated series with her all-female crypto team, the 3050 Gang. Kunis' production company Orchard Farms Productions put out the show Stoner Cats, featuring the voices of Jane Fonda, Chris Rock, Seth MacFarlane and Kutcher. Viewers could gain access to the episodes through the purchase of NFTs.

Though the world of crypto and NFTs has been more populated by men, Kunis has already seen the beginnings of a shared tech sphere with her kids' education.

"I think things are already changing," she said in July 2021. "I can see it with my daughter and the access she has to clubs and camps along with STEM being taught in schools. Not to say that I couldn't have been an engineer, but it wasn't pushed upon me. I wasn't told science was cool. There's no world that my daughter doesn't think is an even playing ground."

07 of 09

Raising Her Kids Right

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Bad Moms star and her husband have come a long way from their humble upbringings, both being "very much self-made" and "very aware of what a dollar is worth," as she said on Australian podcast The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2016. That's why it was crucial for Kunis and Kutcher to raise their kids to appreciate what they have.

"It's a matter of teaching them from a very early age that, you know, 'Mommy and Daddy may have a dollar, but you're poor,' " she joked. " 'You are very poor, you have nothing. Mommy and Daddy have a bank account.' "

08 of 09

Prioritizing Parenting

Mila Kunis
Eric Charbonneau/Invision for STX Entertainment/AP

In 2016, Kunis opened up to Vanity Fair about the breastfeeding shame she faced while nursing her daughter Wyatt. The actress was firm in asserting her right to tend to her baby no matter the setting.

"There were many times where I didn't bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports and in planes," Kunis explained in the interview, during which she was expecting her second child. "Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She's hungry."

She noted that it was surprising to receive pointed looks for her parenting choices, but it hardly deterred her from doing what she needed to do. "That's what I chose to do, but I think it's unfortunate that people are so hard on women who choose to do it and do it in public," she said.

09 of 09
Mila Kunis People POTY cover
Celeste Sloman

For more with Mila Kunis and PEOPLE's People of the Year, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Raised $37 Million for War Refugee Relief: 'I'm So Proud to Be from Ukraine'
POTY people cover tout
Meet PEOPLE's People of the Year: Four Celebs Who Were Here to Help in 2022
Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis attend the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California.
Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids for a 5K After Inspirational NYC Marathon Run
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. Home Has a 'Fully Sustainable' Farm: 'This Grand Idea'
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Mila Kunis Confirms Ashton Kutcher First Told Her 'I Love You' While Drunk: 'It Happened, Guys'
Ashton Kutcher runs during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City.
Ashton Kutcher Finishes NYC Marathon, Raises $1M to Protect Children Against Sexual Abuse
Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's from Jimmy Kimmel Audience Over Her Stance on NYC Pizza
Mila Kunis Faces 'Boo's From 'Jimmy Kimmel' Audience Over Her Stance on N.Y.C. Pizza: 'That's Mean'
Mila Kunis; Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis Explains Why She and Ashton Kutcher Never Shut Their Bathroom Doors with Kids at Home
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was 'Drunk' When He First Told Mila Kunis 'I Love You'
will smith, mila kunis, ashton kutcher
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Shines at the 2022 MTV EMAs, Plus Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Serena Williams and More
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Lupita N'yongo
Lupita Nyong'o & Tenoch Huerta Promote Wakanda Forever, Plus Shawn Mendes and More
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Performs at the BMI Country Awards, Plus Mariah Carey, Usher, Florence Pugh and More
Mila Kunis attends the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Why Mila Kunis Didn't Go Blonde for 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Role: 'Nobody Wants That!'