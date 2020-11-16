Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are living with their three kids and his 88-year-old mom

How Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Find Alone Time in Quarantine with 3 Kids and His Mom

It's been a full house for Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves.

The longtime couple are quarantining at their Texas home with their three kids — sons Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, and daughter Vida, 10 — and McConaughey's 88-year-old mother Kay. And as the Dallas Buyers Club actor puts it, he feels like they have four kids instead of three.

"This has been going on for 7 months, since the quarantine began," McConaughey, 51, told Ellen DeGeneres of how long they've all been living together, while appearing on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It’s been going on long enough to sometimes say, when you say how many kids you have in the house, I say four: a 12, 10, 7 and 88 year old," he added. "She still goes to bed after me and wakes up before me!"

The Oscar winner also admitted it's "challenging at times" to find alone time with his 38-year-old wife, but they've been making it work.

"Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around. I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’ " McConaughey said. "But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, 'Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.' "

Back in May, McConaughey admitted that he was having a hard time keeping up with his mom just two months into quarantine.

Stopping by to virtually chat during the Washington Redskins schedule release party, McConaughey shared how life was for him during the COVID-19 health crisis.

"We’re good man, we’re down here in Texas," he began. "We’ve got my Mom over here, she’s 88, I cannot keep up with her! I’ve got three kids, they’re redecorating rooms. I’m getting to know my pets better. I know where the water main line is on the property now, and I didn’t know it before."