Some Kind of Wonderful is debuting on Blu-ray with four other John Hughes classics on Feb. 23 in time for the 35th anniversary of Pretty in Pink

How Lea Thompson Met Her Husband While Making John Hughes' Classic '80s Teen Romance Some Kind of Wonderful

Lea Thompson almost wasn't in the iconic '80s teen romance Some Kind of Wonderful but her future husband and director Howard Deutch was persistent.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at a bonus feature from the John Hughes 5-Movie Collection, Deutch recalls asking Thompson to star in the 1987 film, only for her to pass on the project. She changed her mind when her 1986 film Howard the Duck flopped at the box office.

"We met that way and we eventually married," he says, grinning. "But that's another story."

Thompson's casting changed the course of the beloved '80s classic, he says.

"She had a lot to do, as far as I'm concerned, with the tone changing of that movie as well as some of the other casting," he reveals. "It was one of the best decisions I've ever made."

The movie also starred Mary Stuart Masterson, who Deutch says "was tireless" in her role as a punk drummer in love with her best friend, Keith, played by Eric Stoltz.

Thompson and Deutch married in 1989 and have two daughters, actresses Madelyn, 29, and Zoey Deutch, 26.

The Back to the Future actress spoke about the making of the film to the AV Club in 2012, saying it "affected my life a lot because I met my husband."

"The opening of Some Kind of Wonderful is just so exquisite," she said. "The way my husband put together that whole montage that sets up the whole story, it's just so beautifully done."

She added, "They don't make those movies anymore. I'm amazed at how many people love it. I'm also amazed at how many men really like it."

Some Kind of Wonderful is joining four other John Hughes classics in one Blu-ray collection: Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Planes, Trains and Automobiles as well as She's Having a Baby.