How Kyra Sedgwick Is Spending Time with Kevin Bacon and Their Son While Social Distancing

Kyra Sedgwick is leaning on family time and new hobbies during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Emmy-winning actress recently caught up with PEOPLE about life at home during the global outbreak.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know, I'm fine," Sedgwick, 54, tells PEOPLE. "I have nothing to complain about. I am in L.A. and I have food, I have shelter. I'm not sick. I'm fine. It is very horrifying. The magnitude of this is overwhelming on a daily basis, but I am on the sidelines, not in the trenches. So I feel for my people, for my world, for my New Yorkers, for the frontline workers, the essential workers. I feel for everybody, but I am fine and doing what I can from the sidelines."

While their daughter Sosie, 28, lives nearby, Sedgwick says her son Travis, 30, is spending the lockdown at home.

RELATED: For Kyra Sedgwick, the 'Show Must Go Online' for High School Theater Kids: Here's How to Help

Image zoom Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Michael Kovac/Getty

Sedgwick is staying busy by keeping up with the things she loves and picking up a new skill. The actress is also spending plenty of time with longtime love Kevin Bacon.

"I'm doing a little writing, even though I truly don't have any sense of whether or not I'm any good at it at all," she says. "It really is about just finding something to do. Certainly, I don't spend time with my husband reading Shakespeare, but we're watching a lot of stuff and we're reading. We continue to read stuff. I continue to read. I’m trying to touch into my work on a daily basis, for sure."

Though some of her projects have been shut down, Sedgwick is promoting her new movie Endings, Beginnings, which hit digital and VOD on Friday. PEOPLE has an exclusive scene from the movie below.

Sedgwick is also focusing on the causes she cares about, including helping Opening Act — the nonprofit that provides free after-school theater programming to 57 of New York City's most under-served public high schools — keep up with their classes.

With schools across the country shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, thousands of theater kids won't get their chance to shine in their end-of-year musicals and plays. Thanks to Opening Act seniors in those schools will get a chance to showcase their talent as its annual YESFest — where Opening Act students create and perform plays — moves online.

WATCH: Get All the Secrets to Long-Lasting Love From Your Favorite Celebrities

"They've been working so hard all year for it," Sedgwick says. "It's so hard to explain what happens in those classrooms except to say that every time I've gone and done a sample class or taught something myself or participated, I've just been completely blown away by the level talent there."

In a new initiative led by the witty hashtag #theshowmustgoONLINE, Sedgwick and Opening Act are hoping to raise enough money to continue giving classes to kids who need it now more than ever, especially leading up to the showcase on May 15. (Click here for more information.)

"Opening Act is so much more than theater, it's really about these kids learning tangible skills as well," she adds.

Head to Support.OpeningAct.Org to donate to the fundraiser.