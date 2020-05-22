The Lovebirds star on how he's learned new things about his wife via their weekly podcast, "At Home with Emily and Kumail"

While many people in quarantine have taken to baking bread, learning a new skill or just binge-watching TV to pass the time, Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon decided to start a podcast together called "Staying in with Emily and Kumail."

During each weekly episode, the couple discuss a variety of topics, but usually touch on what they've each been up to in the previous week and any struggles or ups and downs they're facing while the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Nanjiani, 42, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue that doing the podcast together, which they say is a limited-run, quarantine-only project, has strengthened their connection and brought them closer together.

Image zoom Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Najiani John Lamparski/Getty

"Even though we're married and we have a really good relationship, we don't get like, 'All right, now for an hour and a half let's really talk about how we're feeling,' " he explains. "We don't have that structured time to really check in with each other without any distractions, where all you have to do is listen, respond, and really have a conversation. It's so easy to kind of not do that. So that's been really good for our relationship and I'm really finding out stuff about her that I didn't know before, [like] what her coping strategies are. I think I'm better now at knowing."

Image zoom Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Kevork Djansezian/Getty

For much more on Kumail Nanjiani and his life now, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

In addition to learning more about his wife of nearly 13 years, The Lovebirds star is proud that Gordon, a former therapist, is using some of her professional skills in their discussions about emotional well-being.

"She's sort of able to use that part of her talents again," says Nanjiani. "It's been interesting because [in the beginning] we were like, "What would the podcast be?" And we did the first one really not knowing, and then I [thought], 'Oh obviously it should be you using all the therapy stuff you know, people need it.' "