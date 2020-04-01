How Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams Got Dozens of A-Listers to Read Children's Books on Social Media

Amy Adams has only been on Instagram for less than a month, but she’s already making a big impact with help from pal Jennifer Garner.

Garner, 47, checked in with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America from her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, where she gave the backstory on how Adams called her up to start their new initiative. The two have been hosting as dozens of celebrities read children’s books to help keep kids entertained — and fed — while they’re home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Amy called me a couple of weeks ago and said I have this idea and somebody told me maybe you can help,” Garner recalled. “She said I want to ask our community to read children’s books on social media and to ask for donations to help pay for food for kids who are affected by school shut downs.”

And that’s what they’re now doing with Save with Stories, a partnership between Save the Kids and No Kid Hungry aimed at benefitting the children in rural states who need education and the children in urban areas in need of daily meals.

The pals have gotten help from a long list of their A-List friends like Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Jeff Bridges, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Cindy Crawford, Robin Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Kelly Clarkson, Eva Longoria, Chris Evans, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and much, much more.

Another aim of the initiative is to keep kids reading, as Garner explained many children already suffer from a “summer slide” once they’re out of school.

“Over summer, kids who are low income often lose two to three months,” she said. “So this is going to be a really long summer for kids who don’t have broadband. My kids are on Zoom every day and their teachers are doing an incredible job, but so many kids don’t have books at home. So we’re just trying to help out wherever we can, and of course feed kids.”

Garner is mom with Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, while Adams, 45, is mom to daughter Aviana, 9.

“We’re doing really well,” Garner also said about her family. “Even my kids, even little ones, can feel so grateful and really thinking about everyone in the medical profession and people stocking groceries. We’re great. No complaints.”

Check out all the stories available on Save with Stories.