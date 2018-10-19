How Jada Pinkett Smith Deals With the Constant Rumors About Her Family

Jada Pinkett Smith has dealt with her share of rumors.

But the actress, 47, says she has learned to not let it bother her and instead focus on the more important things in life.

Jada Pinkett Smith Returns to Red Table Talk with Stan Evans/Red Table Talk

“In all honesty, when I think about some of the stuff other people have to go through in their lives, like trying to figure out how to eat or pay bills, then if rumors are my burden, I’ll take it,” she says. “You’ve got to take the good with the bad. I’ve got no complaints.”

Pinkett Smith delves deep into her personal life on her popular Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. On the show, which returns on Oct. 22, she has discussed topics such as sex, domestic abuse and drug addiction and says new episodes will also explore her relationship with Smith.

The parents to daughter Willow, 17, and sons Jaden, 20, and Trey, 25, celebrated 20 years of marriage in December 2017, but continue to evolve the meaning of their relationship.

“Will comes on the show for two episodes, and we talk about redefining our relationship, going from calling ourselves married to becoming life partners,” the Red Table Talk host says. “We have all these expectations. ‘Oh, this is what a husband is. This is what a wife is.’ I started dissolving all the ideas and expectations and labels.”

Red Table Talk premieres Oct. 22 on Facebook Watch.