How Football Star Brian Banks Stayed Hopeful After Wrongful Rape Conviction: 'It's a Choice'

PLUS: Greg Kinnear reflects on portraying real-life defense attorney Justin Brooks. Brian Banks spent over 5 years in jail for a rape he did not commit and went on to be exonerated in 2012. 'Brian Banks' hits theaters Friday, August 9
PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.
Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.