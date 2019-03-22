How Hollywood Legend Doris Day Plans to Celebrate Her 97th Birthday

"Doris will be spending a quiet birthday at home again this year surrounded by a few close friends," her business manager Bob Bashara tells PEOPLE
Screen and song legend Doris Day will celebrate her 97th birthday on April 3 with her favorite sweet treat: Edy’s slow-churned chocolate fudge ice cream.
“Doris will be spending a quiet birthday at home again this year surrounded by a few close friends,” her business manager Bob Bashara tells PEOPLE. “She always gets lots of phone calls wishing her happy birthday. And, in the evening, she’ll enjoy a special birthday dinner followed by cake and ice cream.”
Ahead of her birthday, her adopted hometown of Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, where she moved in the 70s, is hosting the Doris Day Animal Foundation Annual Benefit on Thursday, March 28 at the Cypress Inn.
To mark the 60th anniversary of one of Day’s most popular films, Pillow Talk, co-starring her close friend Rock Hudson, the Cypress Inn will offer a Pillow Talk cocktail, featuring vodka, Chambord and pineapple juice.
Then, on Friday, March 29, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz will introduce a screening of the film at Carmel High School Center for Performing Arts.
Following the screening will be a Q&A with some of Day’s friends including comedian and impressionist Rich Little, and Hollywood Squares host Peter Marshall, as well as a live auction of a signed Pillow Talk script and other memorabilia.
On Saturday, March 30, following a performance by Little, pianist Michael Feinstein will play favorites from the American Songbook, followed by a second auction to benefit the Doris Day Animal Foundation, featuring artwork painted and signed by Tony Bennett.
“I am so thrilled to have Michael Feinstein performing this year at the fundraiser for my animal foundation,” Day tells PEOPLE in a statement. “So many of my friends and co-stars will be joining him for the weekend activities and it’s all to help the precious four-leggers.”
Since stepping away from Hollywood over three decades years ago, the beloved star has devoted her time to animal-rights, founding the Doris Day Animal Foundation in 1978 to help rescue and protect animals. (All proceeds from the weekend birthday celebration will benefit the foundation.)