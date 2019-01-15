How Did Mary Poppins Do It? Watch Emily Blunt Vanish Into a Bathtub Without CGI

Mary Poppins Returns truly made the impossible possible.

A new behind-the-scenes clip released by Disney shows the great lengths director Rob Marshall went through in order to make the movie as real as possible — including Emily Blunt disappearing into the bathtub!

In the movie, Mary Poppins is giving the Banks kids a bath when they slowly start vanishing under the mountain of bubbles. The nanny then looks straight into the camera and slides backwards into the tub — and then underwater! — for a fantasy sequence. And while the shot looks like it could be CGI, the behind-the-scenes video shows that Blunt, 35, actually slid down a steep slide and went under the stage.

In a Q&A Blunt did about the hit sequel, the actress breaks down how the scene came about and blamed Marshall for making her actually perform the stunt when it came time to shoot.

“Rob, and everyone involved, was very insistent that as much as possible we built practical sets that we could very much interact with and be a part of,” Blunt explained. “So what they did with this bath, which the kids thought was the best thing ever, was that they actually carved a hole in the bottom of the bath and had a slide that went under the stage. But it was a drop! It was fast and steep. Then they filled it up with bubbles so you just went down the slide.”

Though Blunt didn’t love how steep the slide was, she said the kids in the movie —Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and Joel Dawson — had a blast on set.

“They must’ve done it 20 times, the kids were like, ‘Can we do it again?’ They loved it,” she said. “I was quite scared. My stunt girl did it before me and said as long as you [fold enough] you won’t concuss yourself. So the kids did theirs 20 times, I think I did it twice and then said, ‘Have you got it? Is that it?’ “

Mary Poppins Returns — also starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Meryl Stree — is in theaters now.