How Chris Pratt Stays in Touch with Son Jack During Months-Long Movie Projects

Watch the full episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Chris Pratt may be a big movie star, but when he’s home, he’s just Dad to 4-year-old son Jack.

During a recent appearance at SiriusXM for The Jess Cagle Interview, Pratt sat down to explain the difficulties of being away from the son he shares with wife Anna Faris and revealed the ways he keeps in touch with his family while he’s filming movies such as his upcoming drama Passengers.

“There was [some Skyping]. I just did some about an hour and a half ago, downstairs,” Pratt said. “I made everybody wait before we got in the elevator so that I could at least say good morning and tell Jack, you know, the things I needed to tell him for the day. So it’s just checking in every day. Thank God for technology.”

Pratt went on to describe the physical distance as “tough,” and acknowledged that despite the benefits technology can provide, nothing beats good old-fashioned face-to-face time.

“I can’t imagine what it must’ve been like the ’20s or something when you’d go off to war and you might not get a letter for three years or something like that,” Pratt said. “Nothing can substitute actual face time. Even FaceTime can’t substitute actual face time and being present and being able to physically see your family members, but you do everything you can. And so that’s one downside, is just the distance. It’s tough.”

Listen to the full interview with Pratt on EW Radio (SiriusXM ch. 105) all this week.