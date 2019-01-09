Bradley Cooper Reveals the Surprising Way He Celebrated His 44th Birthday: 'It Was Amazing'

When it comes to birthdays, Bradley Cooper likes to keep it interesting.

The A Star Is Born director and actor celebrated his 44th birthday on Saturday inside of an escape room, something he couldn’t help but rave about in an interview with Extra at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I went to an escape room — it was amazing! We did two rooms. The first one we had four minutes left. The second one we did it in an hour,” Cooper shared. “They’re hard.”

Despite the difficulty in solving the riddles that come within an escape room, the NBR Award winner for best director said, “But they’re so much fun, oh my gosh.”

Of his win on Tuesday, Cooper said it was “incredible.”

Bradley Cooper Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“They honored me six years ago and I couldn’t get my head around it, and I certainly can’t get my head around this,” he said on the carpet.

Cooper was photographed arriving at the awards with girlfriend Irina Shayk. During his acceptance speech (he was introduced by Steven Spielberg), Cooper held back tears.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk — in a Beret! — Step Out for National Board of Review Awards

“I had nothing to do with this movie,” he said. “When I think about this movie, it was all love. Love from Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga, [and] Warner Bros.”

“I had friends concerned for my well-being who did not want me to make this movie,” he added. “This recognition gives me the courage to disregard fear and pursue — with love.”