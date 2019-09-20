Brad Pitt Reveals How He Became Friends with Kanye West and What He Likes Best About the Rapper

Brad Pitt is opening up about his surprising friendship with Kanye West.

The actor, 55, spoke to Extra about West, 42, while at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Ad Astra.

“[We kept] just running [into each other] through the years,” Pitt said of how he came to meet West. “I love that there’s a Kanye out in the world, like, messing things up, you know?”

He continued, “Envisioning the future and, you know, we can’t forget his music. He was one of the first to come out and be raw and open — he should always get credit for that.”

Pitt has also paid a visit to West’s Sunday Services, which he said is “really beautiful.”

“I think what he’s doing is pretty special,” Pitt said. “It’s this real celebratory thing of people and it’s a really loving vibe and it’s beautiful — it’s huge, so beautiful. I find it really special.”

Image zoom Kanye West; Brad Pitt RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight the gatherings were “a pure celebration of life and people. It’s really delightful.”

The actor has recently opened up about his own spiritual and religious journey during an interview for GQ in which he was photographed for the October cover.

“Oh man, I’ve gone through everything,” Pitt told GQ. “Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times.”

He continued, “And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn’t feel right.”

Pitt said he went through a “rebellious” phase in his life where he decided to turn away from religion altogether.

“Then I called my self an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious,” he admitted. “I wasn’t really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough.”

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ultimately, Pitt discovered something he could believe in.

“I found myself coming back around to just belief in — I hate to use the word spirituality, but just belief in that we’re all connected,” he said.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month Pitt and West “have been friendly for a while.”

“There’s definitely a common respect between the two of them,” the source said. “Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad.”

The source added, “Kanye was so happy that Brad came [to Sunday Service]. He has wanted to share that with Brad for a while.”

Ad Astra is in theaters Sept. 20.