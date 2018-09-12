Ben Affleck & Playboy's Shauna Sexton Are 'Getting to Know Each Other’ as He's in Rehab: Source

Three weeks after checking back into rehab for alcohol addiction, Ben Affleck is still getting to know new flame Shauna Sexton.

While the Justice League actor, 46, has been spending time at a Malibu treatment center he’s been seen playing basketball with a coach at his Los Angeles home where Sexton, 22, has been spotted visiting.

“Ben and Shauna met about a month ago,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They’re just getting to know each other.”

The Playboy model was photographed on Sunday leaving the treatment facility Affleck has been staying at. She drove Affleck’s SUV to the center and has been seen driving the vehicle since last week.

The two were first spotted together enjoying a dinner date a week before Affleck entered rehab. Sexton’s car has been seen at the Oscar winner’s house while he returns home to work out with a trainer during the day.

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said at the time.

Since then, Affleck has been seen making trips home and was spotted getting a haircut over the weekend.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.