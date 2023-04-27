How Alan Cumming and Katie Holmes Bonded Over Her Lipstick in a Helicopter Ride (Exclusive)

"I just knew you were good people," Alan Cumming tells Katie Holmes in their paired interview with PEOPLE

By Nigel Smith
Published on April 27, 2023 11:01 AM
Alan Cumming Katie Holmes Rollout 5/8
Photo: Jake Chessum

Alan Cumming remembers the exact moment he knew that he and Katie Holmes would be friends.

They had run into each over the years, but the Scottish actor, 58, tells PEOPLE the real connection happened on a shared helicopter ride from New York City to the Hamptons six years ago when Holmes, 44, asked Cumming his opinion on her new dark lipstick. "I was like, 'It works!' " Cumming recalls.

The two grew closer over the making of their first movie together, Rare Objects, which Holmes cowrote, directed and stars in. Cumming recalls being "impressed" by Holmes's "really beautiful" script about a young woman named Benita (Julia Mayorga) trying to rebuild her life in New York City after a traumatic incident. Cumming plays an antiques-shop owner who takes her under his wing, and Holmes plays a friend from Benita's past.

"I took a risk, and I asked Alan if he would do it," says Holmes.

The two enjoyed making Rare Objects so much that they're already writing a second collaboration they plan to act in. Says Cumming: "I love our little brainstorming sessions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Alan Cumming Katie Holmes Rollout 5/8
Jake Chessum

Cumming says of his costar and director while seated next to her, "I just knew you were good people. That's a thing about getting older. You don't have to see each other all the time. You realize it's not about having to constantly feed the meter."

"Yeah, I always felt the same, like comfortable and happy to see you at places," says Holmes in response. "That is the beauty of our industry. When you really do bond with people, when you work together, that never goes away. You don't get that a lot in life, to share those experiences with someone where you're baring your soul. Life doesn't call for you to do that."

Rare Objects also stars David Alexander Finn and Derek Luke, the latter of whom previously appeared with Holmes in Pieces of April (2003) and Alone Together (2022).

The newest project from Holmes comes on the heels of Alone Together, which marked the Dawson's Creek alum's second big-screen directorial project after 2016's All We Had.

Rare Objects is in theaters and on demand.

For more about Holmes and Cumming, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE.

Related Articles
THIS WISH – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” introduces Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voice of Academy Award® winner Ariana DeBose as Asha, the all-new musical-comedy is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), produced by Peter Del Vecho (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes (“Encanto”). “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023. © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
Disney Introduces Ariana DeBose as Asha and Her Talking Pet Goat in Magical 'Wish' Trailer: Watch
Zoe Saldana as Diana Ross in Lady Sings the Blues photographed at Studio Ruchon in Paris, France on April 15, 2023.
See Zoe Saldaña Recreate Famous Movies — From 'Pulp Fiction' to 'West Side Story' (Exclusive)
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies
Josh Duhamel Parties Through Spring Break in Trailer for 'Buddy Games: Spring Awakening' (Exclusive)
Bridesmaids - 2011
Melissa McCarthy Says She Would Do a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel 'This Afternoon' (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey to Present at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Ariana Madix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Bailey, More to Present at MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)
Chrissy Metz Stars in Trailer for Addiction Drama 'Stay Awake'
See Chrissy Metz as a Mom Who Struggles with Addiction in Emotional 'Stay Awake' Trailer (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Reese Witherspoon attends the Apple TV+ "The Last Thing He Told Me" premiere at Regency Bruin Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Company Hosting Fan Event in Nashville: 'Learn, Laugh and Celebrate'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Crg6dxagssc/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Working on our communication skills 🎭 5h annemarie9304's profile picture
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Play with Puppets Over Dinner: 'Working on Our Communication Skills'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Glen Powell and Gigi Paris attend the "Devotion" Premiere at Cinesphere on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris Broke Up Weeks Ago — She Was 'Never Happy' Dating Long-Distance: Source (Exclusive)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President
Keanu Reeves introduces a Special Screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4" at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
See Keanu Reeves' Sweet Viral Moment as He Connects with 9-Year-Old 'Big Fan' Over 'Toy Story 4'
A Haunting in Venice Trailer
See Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and More in Trailer for Star-Studded Mystery 'A Haunting in Venice'
Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde trailer
Megan Fox Defends Her Casino from a Criminal Couple's Heist Plan in 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer
'Little Mermaid' Featurette Shows New Footage from Upcoming Live-Action Disney Film
Melissa McCarthy Says She 'Begged' Director to Portray Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Dylan Sprouse, Adam Sandler
Dylan Sprouse Shares 'Funny' Story of Bumping Into 'Big Daddy' Costar Adam Sandler in Paris
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'