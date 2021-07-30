The House of Gucci trailer comes hours after the film's official Twitter account teased its release alongside several character posters

Lady Gaga Sizzles in First Trailer for House of Gucci: 'Wealth, Style, Power'

The long-awaited first trailer for House of Gucci has finally arrived.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gaga struts onto the scene wearing luxury designer clothing as Patrizia, saying in a voice-over, "It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive. Synonymous with wealth, style, power."

"But that name was a curse, too," she added.

As the trailer shows the dynamics of the Gucci family, Patrizia is seen urging her husband to "take out the trash."

"They're my family," he tells her, to which she responds, "So am I."

When someone tells Maurizio, "You picked a real firecracker" when speaking of Patrizia, he says, "She's a handful."

House of Gucci Lady Gaga in House of Gucci | Credit: MGM Studios

House of Gucci Adam Driver in House of Gucci | Credit: MGM Studios

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Films Wedding Scene for House of Gucci Movie — See the Dress!

The biopic's official Twitter account released five posters (featuring the characters played by Gaga, Driver, Pacino, 81, Irons, 72, and an unrecognizable Leto, 49) earlier on Thursday.

While most of the posters were presented without comment, the one of Gaga as Reggiani said "Stasera" in its accompanying tweet which, in English, translates to "tonight" — no doubt a teaser for the trailer's debut.

Leto and Gaga both shared their character posters on their respective Instagram feeds, alongside the same caption: "Stasera."

RELATED VIDEO: People Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion — Maurizio Gucci Dies

Gaga sent the Internet into a frenzy in April when she shared the first look at House of Gucci, which was filmed on location in Italy, on Instagram.

The Grammy and Academy Award winner wore a black turtleneck, black pants, a black belt and gold necklaces, earrings and bracelets as she stood next to Driver in the Italian Alps.

Several more photos have been released since, including ones of an unrecognizable Leto in costume as fashion designer Paolo Gucci, Driver and Gaga riding an electric scooter, Gaga behind the wheel of a vintage car while Driver sips a drink nearby, and more.

Meanwhile, Leto marked the end of filming his own scenes earlier in the week by sharing a selfie in New York City.

The film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.