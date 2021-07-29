Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino are all featured on new character posters for House of Gucci, in theaters Nov. 24

House of Gucci: See Lady Gaga and an Unrecognizable Jared Leto in New Character Posters

Lady Gaga and company are here to dazzle in new character posters for House of Gucci.

While most of the posters were presented without comment, the one of Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani said "Stasera" in its accompanying tweet — which, in English, translates to "tonight."

The message seemed to be one of major importance, as the Patrizia poster is currently pinned to the top of the account's Twitter feed.

Leto, 49, and Gaga both shared their character posters to Instagram, alongside the same caption: "Stasera."

According to a release, "House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci."

"Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth and how far a family will go for control," the synopsis adds.

The Ridley Scott-directed drama follows the story of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Driver, 37) and his ex-wife Reggiani (Gaga, 35), and the aftermath of his death after Reggiani hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri confirmed to WWD in March that the Italian luxury label has opened its archives and given "total creative freedom" to House of Gucci production.

"Gucci is collaborating with MGM and Scott Free Productions by providing access to the house's historical archive for wardrobe and props," Bizzarri, who also noted that the Gucci family is no longer involved with the brand today, told WWD.

House of Gucci was filmed on location in Italy, and photos of Driver, Gaga, and Leto (who stars as fashion designer Paolo Gucci) have only added to the hype surrounding the highly anticipated film.

In March, Leto was spotted in full costume, looking unrecognizable — and eerily similar to his legendary character — in a bright purple suit and prosthetic headpiece with a gray receding hairline and aging makeup.

Meanwhile, Leto marked the end of filming his own scenes earlier in the week by sharing a selfie in New York City.