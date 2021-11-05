House of Gucci Director Ridley Scott Credits Lady Gaga's Casting as Patrizia Reggiani for Film's Release

"I had to find Patrizia [Reggiani], and it was very difficult," director Ridley Scott said during a House of Gucci post-screening Q&A in Los Angeles

Director Ridley Scott is singing his praises for Lady Gaga.

While taking part in a House of Gucci post-screening Q&A at The Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, the 83-year-old filmmaker explained that the upcoming film is set to be released after years of planning all thanks to the casting of the "Born This Way" singer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked by Deadline's Peter Hammond, who moderated the conversation, why now is the right time for the movie to be released, Scott pointed straight to Gaga, 35, who stars in the film as Patrizia Reggiani — the Italian socialite who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband years ago.

"I had to find Patrizia [Reggiani], and it was very difficult," Scott said during the Q&A, which also featured fellow film stars Adam Driver and Jared Leto, as well as screenwriter Roberto Bentivegna and producer Kevin Walsh.

"But at the same time, it came together with an excellent screenplay by the gentleman down at the end ... and we got this group together and were up and running," he added.

House of Gucci follows the story of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (played by Driver, 37) and the aftermath of his death after Reggiani hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga filming House of Gucci in Italy | Credit: Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Reggiani, now 72, served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016, but she still contends she was wrongfully convicted. In the 2018 special People Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion, she said, "I am not guilty, but I am not innocent. All the things that happened were a misunderstanding."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The film is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

RELATED VIDEO: SeeHer Story: Lady Gaga

During the post-screening Q&A, Gaga also spoke more in-depth about her role as Reggiani, where she explained, "I never had any contact with Patrizia."

"We talked about it, and no," the pop singer continued. "I read a lot about her, I read everything that I could possibly find, mostly exposition about her. I tried to find mostly the facts only, things that were not colored by any thinking, so that I could form an opinion of my own."

Noting that she discovered how she was able to "pick up on the nuances of when [Patrizia] was telling the truth and when she was lying," Gaga said, "I thought, well, if I'm with her in person, she most certainly will lie."

"And I most certainly will maybe be nervous, or not, and be unable to tell," she added. "So I didn't want anyone to tell me who Patrizia [Reggiani] was other than myself, as well as my cast members and my director."