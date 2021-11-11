See the House of Gucci Cast Side-by-Side with Their Real-Life Counterparts
In House of Gucci, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and more stars transform into notable figures from the fashion house on screen. See pictures of the cast side-by-side with their real-life counterparts.
Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani
The Grammy-winning singer and actress plays Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder the former head of the Gucci fashion house.
Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci
The Marriage Story actor stars as Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house (and Patrizia's ex-husband) who was assassinated in March 1995.
Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma
The Eternals actress plays Pina Auriemma, who has often been described as Patrizia Reggiani's "clairvoyant friend."
Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci
The Morbius actor plays Paolo Gucci, the cousin of Maurizio Gucci and the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci.
Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci
The award-winning actor plays Aldo Gucci, who was the eldest son of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci.
Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci
The Watchmen actor plays Rodolfo Gucci, who was an Italian actor and the father of Maurizio Gucci.
Mãdãlina Ghenea as Sophia Loren
The Romanian actress plays Sophia Loren, an Italian actress who often wore Gucci.
Reeve Carney as Tom Ford
The Hadestown actor plays American fashion designer Tom Ford, who once served as the creative director at Gucci.
Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole
The Fargo actor plays the current chairman of Tom Ford International, Domenico De Sole, who was previously the president and CEO of Gucci Group.
Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi
The Killing Eve actress plays Italian interior designer Paola Franchi, who was dating Maurizio Gucci at the time of his death.