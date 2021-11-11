See the House of Gucci Cast Side-by-Side with Their Real-Life Counterparts

In House of Gucci, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and more stars transform into notable figures from the fashion house on screen. See pictures of the cast side-by-side with their real-life counterparts. 

By Kelsie Gibson November 11, 2021 12:41 PM

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani

Credit: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures; Ipa/Shutterstock

The Grammy-winning singer and actress plays Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to murder the former head of the Gucci fashion house.

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci

Credit: Fabio Lovino/MGM and Universal; Ipa/Shutterstock

The Marriage Story actor stars as Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house (and Patrizia's ex-husband) who was assassinated in March 1995.  

Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma

Credit: MGM Studios; AP Photo/Franco Castano

The Eternals actress plays Pina Auriemma, who has often been described as Patrizia Reggiani's "clairvoyant friend." 

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci

Credit: MGM Studios; Dick Loek/Toronto Star via Getty

The Morbius actor plays Paolo Gucci, the cousin of Maurizio Gucci and the grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci.

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci

Credit: MGM Studios; Michel Delsol/Getty

The award-winning actor plays Aldo Gucci, who was the eldest son of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci. 

Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci

Credit: MGM Studios; Laurence Harris/AP/Shutterstock

The Watchmen actor plays Rodolfo Gucci, who was an Italian actor and the father of Maurizio Gucci. 

Mãdãlina Ghenea as Sophia Loren

Credit: Splash; Getty

The Romanian actress plays Sophia Loren, an Italian actress who often wore Gucci. 

Reeve Carney as Tom Ford

The Hadestown actor plays American fashion designer Tom Ford, who once served as the creative director at Gucci. 

Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole

Credit: Getty (2)

The Fargo actor plays the current chairman of Tom Ford International, Domenico De Sole, who was previously the president and CEO of Gucci Group.

Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi

Credit: Getty (2)

The Killing Eve actress plays Italian interior designer Paola Franchi, who was dating Maurizio Gucci at the time of his death. 

