Hotel Transylvania Franchise Debuts New Short Film Monster Pets as Fourth Movie Reveals Release Date

Hotel Transylvania may be home to monsters but its haunted halls are also home to some monster pets!

The franchise has released its five-minute short film Monster Pets which follows Drac's struggle to find a pet companion for his loveable monster-sized puppy Tinkles.

Despite his best efforts, Drac's plan goes awry when Tinkles chooses his own, very unlikely companion.

The short, now available on YouTube and in Cinemark theaters, comes as Sony Pictures Animation revealed the final fourth film in the franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is coming to theaters this summer.

"What would it be like if the Drac Pack all owned pets? We couldn't be more excited to jump back into the world of Hotel Transylvania, and explore all the fun and lovable frustrations of pets through a monster lens," said Monster Pets directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. "What happens when your golden retriever is 5 stories tall? Or your chihuahua breathes fire?"

They added, "Being able to introduce an all-new group of characters in Monster Pets who are just as funny and weird as the Drac Pack was an absolute blast. We hope audiences enjoy the short, and look forward to seeing the monster pets make an appearance in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania: Transformania!"

Selena Gomez, who will also reprise her role as Dracula's daughter Mavis, is also an executive producer on the fourth film.