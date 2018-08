Why New York City's Hotel Carlyle Has Been a Celebrity Favorite for 90 Years

Named after Scottish author Thomas Carlyle, the hotel provides guests with monogrammed pillowcases and a concierge who recommends new restaurants and activities based on personal preferences.

“We know more than half of our guests really, really well,” Carlyle Chef Concierge Waldo Hernandez says. “We also have residents that live here, and they’re like family to us. We know their likes, their dislikes. A lot of our guests who continue coming, we know what restaurants they like, we know what type of shows they like. If anything new comes up, we know exactly who to send where.”