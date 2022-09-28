Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Gets Movie Treatment in 'Hot Take' Trailer 4 Months After Verdict

Mark Hapka and Megan Davis star as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the Tubi original movie that streams for free on Friday

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

Published on September 28, 2022 12:16 PM

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's heated defamation trial is getting the movie treatment just four months after the verdict was revealed.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly debuted the first trailer for the Tubi original movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Depp and Heard. Melissa Marty plays Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig is Elaine Bredehoft from Heard's legal team.

The movie, directed by Sara Lohman, streams for free on the platform this Friday.

In the trailer, Hapka doodles in the courtroom as Depp wearing sunglasses, while Davis' Heard says, "I'm so tired of this. I can't keep doing it," while outside the courtroom. The minute-long teaser also shows flashbacks of their relationship, including a scene where she asks him if he's "jealous" of her costar friend James Franco.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original
Tubi/Youtube

Reps for Heard and Depp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the film.

The verdict in the six-week Virginia trial was handed down on June 1, with a seven-person jury siding mostly with Depp, 59, finding that Heard, 36, defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages, while Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in damages. They are now both appealing the verdicts.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original
Tubi/Youtube

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled. Depp is now dating one of his lawyers from that trial, Joelle Rich, who supported him by attending some of the Virginia proceedings this year.

Heard, who has called the Virginia verdict a "setback" for women, told NBC News's Savannah Guthrie in June that she's "scared" it will mean more "silencing" for survivors looking to come forward. She also shared that she is glad to be focusing more on her baby daughter Oonagh Paige after being preoccupied with legal matters.

"How do you see your future now?" asked Guthrie, to which Heard responded with a smile, "I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); Amber Heard returns from recess at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 4, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp; Amber Heard. Steve Helber/POOL/AFP/Getty; ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP/Getty

Guthrie then said, "One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you've gone through. What would you want to say?" Said Heard, "I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

Depp — who has two kids with his ex Vanessa Paradis, son Jack, 20, and daughter Lily-Rose, 23 — said part of his motivation in pursuing the trial against Heard was to do so for his children.

"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that," he said in his reaction to the verdict. "I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up."

