Entertainment Movies

15 Hot Shots of Our 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans

The Captain America actor wears the title well

Published on November 8, 2022 07:47 AM

01 of 15 Introducing Chris

Michael Schwartz

Chris Evans is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, and these 15 pics from his photo shoot prove why this choice was an easy one.

02 of 15 The Eyes Have It

Chris Evans, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2022. Michael Schwartz

Here's looking at you.

03 of 15 Made in the Shades

Michael Schwartz

He looks great in sunglasses, too.

04 of 15 Hay There

Michael Schwartz

It's giving sexy ranch hand.

05 of 15 To the Side

Michael Schwartz

Whatcha thinking about, Chris?

06 of 15 Rev Your Engines

Michael Schwartz

Fall has never felt so cozy.

07 of 15 Oh Captain

Chris Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. Michael Schwartz

Superhero, super sauve.

08 of 15 In the Shadows

Michael Schwartz

Is that bicycle built for two?

09 of 15 Have a Seat

Michael Schwartz

When you want people to know you have tattoos, but not show them all.

10 of 15 Take Two

Michael Schwartz

See photo No. 9.

11 of 15 Sweater Weather

Michael Schwartz

The man loves a good knit top.

12 of 15 Lightyears Ahead

Michael Schwartz

He's out of this world.

13 of 15 Power Pose

Michael Schwartz

Don't look up.

14 of 15 Looking Ahead

Michael Schwartz

You're welcome, America.

15 of 15 Cover to Cover

Michael Schwartz

For more with Chris Evans and the other men featured in the Sexiest Man Alive issue, pick up PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.