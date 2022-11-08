15 Hot Shots of Our 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans

The Captain America actor wears the title well

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on November 8, 2022 07:47 AM
01 of 15

Introducing Chris

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Chris Evans is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, and these 15 pics from his photo shoot prove why this choice was an easy one.

02 of 15

The Eyes Have It

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2022.

Here's looking at you.

03 of 15

Made in the Shades

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

He looks great in sunglasses, too.

04 of 15

Hay There

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

It's giving sexy ranch hand.

05 of 15

To the Side

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Whatcha thinking about, Chris?

06 of 15

Rev Your Engines

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Fall has never felt so cozy.

07 of 15

Oh Captain

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

Superhero, super sauve.

08 of 15

In the Shadows

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Is that bicycle built for two?

09 of 15

Have a Seat

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

When you want people to know you have tattoos, but not show them all.

10 of 15

Take Two

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

See photo No. 9.

11 of 15

Sweater Weather

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

The man loves a good knit top.

12 of 15

Lightyears Ahead

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

He's out of this world.

13 of 15

Power Pose

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

Don't look up.

14 of 15

Looking Ahead

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

You're welcome, America.

15 of 15

Cover to Cover

Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

For more with Chris Evans and the other men featured in the Sexiest Man Alive issue, pick up PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

