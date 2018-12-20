Surprise! Aladdin’s Jafar is Super Hot: Everything to Know About the Actor Marwan Kenzari

The first photos from the live-action Aladdin have been released — and the internet can’t stop talking about Hot Jafar!

Entertainment Weekly unveiled first-look photos from the upcoming live-action version of the Disney classic on Wednesday. The film stars Will Smith as the genie while Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott play Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

But it’s the movie’s bad guy who has a lot of the internet sweltering like Agrabah in August. Commentators immediately dubbed Marwan Kenzari “Hot Jafar.”

This is the year that gave us hot Dumbledore and now hot Jafar. #2018Winning pic.twitter.com/2DQlTlDZFl — Pikalock (@221Bee) December 20, 2018

The 35-year-old Dutch actor, whose parents are Tunisian immigrants, had a small role as the conductor in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, alongside a star-studded cast that included Penélope Cruz and Kenneth Branagh. He also appeared in the last year’s The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, and 2016’s Ben-Hur remake.

Kenzari has also won multiple Best Actor awards at festivals in Europe for his role as a kickboxer drawn into the criminal underworld in the 2013 Dutch film Wolf. He’s also an experienced theater actor and a graduate of the prestigious Theatre Academy Maastricht. He grew up in a poor neighborhood in The Hague and told Variety he started acting as a teenager when a girl he was seeing signed them both up for auditions for a production of the musical Chicago.

Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud. Daniel Smith/Disney

Opposite Kenzari in the new Disney production are Massoud and Scott as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Scott started out in television, starring on the shows Life Bites and Terra Nova. Besides Aladdin, she’s also set to star in 2019’s Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Massoud was most recently seen in the John Krasinski Amazon hit Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan along with other television series, including Open Heart and The 99.

Aladdin hits theaters May 24, 2019.