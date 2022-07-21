Hot Guys on Red Carpets This Week, from L.A. to London
Between international premieres, the ESPYs and more, we're suddenly feeling a bit flushed
This summer, and particularly this week, we've been blessed with a phenomenon: hot guys on red carpets. A slew of summer movies are coming out and the leading men have been traveling the globe promoting them, much to our delight.
Here, Internet boyfriends Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans dressed up for the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man.
Regé-Jean Page is also in the film, and joined the guys for the Berlin premiere, along with costar Ana de Armas, holding her own in a suit.
Evans helped fan the flames, too, when he revealed in an interview promoting the film that he's "laser focused" on finding a partner. <Cue perked ears>
Page literally was the Gray Man in his suit (and tank top!) during the film's London premiere.
Gosling brought the pastel Barbie vibes and everyone wanted to see it (check those fans over his shoulder).
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has been having the best time ever on the Bullet Train press tour, literally kicking things off in Paris.
In Berlin he rocked a skirt, and fans went wild.
In London, he got a lift from equally dashing costars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.
Over in L.A. for the Nope premiere, director Jordan Peele showed off a salt-and-pepper beard that was working really well with that purple suit.
The film's star, Daniel Kaluuya, could not have looked cooler (or hotter? Both?).
Former Sexiest Man Alive, the newly single Michael B. Jordan, was on hand to keep things spicy.
And star Steven Yeun stood out in all the right ways thanks to his colorful suit, perfectly groomed facial hair and sleek shades.
We can hear John Boyega's British accent through the screen.
Not to be outdone, the sports world did some celebrating this week, with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his piercing eyes hosting the ESPYS.
Simu Liu was among the stars representing the Hollywood contingent, looking slick in his navy suit and making his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Jade Bender.
See you at the theater!