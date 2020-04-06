Honor Blackman, Actress Who Played Iconic Bond Girl Pussy Galore, Dies at 94

Image zoom Rosie Greenway/Getty

Honor Blackman, a British actress beloved for playing iconic Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, has died of natural causes, PEOPLE confirms. She was 94.

Blackman’s death was first confirmed by her family to The Guardian, where they say she died at her home in Lewes, Sussex in England. She was surrounded by her family when she died, according to the outlet.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94… She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby,” the statement read.

“As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavors she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore

Blackman played Pussy Galore in 1964’s Goldfinger opposite Sean Connery, the original James Bond. Blackman had the distinction of being one of the oldest Bond girls at the time, playing the role when she was 38 — 5 years older than Connery’s 33.

The actress got the role thanks to her acting and action training for the British series The Avengers, where she played Cathy Gale from 1962 to 1964. The series revolved around a secret agent who partnered with a rotating cast of assistants, with Blackman’s Cathy Gale quickly becoming one of Britain’s most popular female characters due to her skills, wit and charm.

Blackman went on to appear in dozens of movies and TV shows, with several roles onstage in between in musicals like My Fair Lady, Nunsense and Cabaret.