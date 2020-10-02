Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Star Rick Moranis Sucker-Punched in Head in Random N.Y.C. Attack

Rick Moranis, 67, was walking near his apartment when an unidentified man sucker-punched him in the head

Actor Rick Moranis was the victim of a random attack Thursday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

NYPD have released video showing Moranis walking down the street in New York City, near his Upper West Side apartment by Central Park, when an unidentified man suddenly sucker-punches him in the head and walks away. An NYPD source confirms to PEOPLE the man seen in the video is Moranis, 67. (New York's local CBS station first reported on his identity.)

The video doesn't appear to show any sign of previous contact between the two as they approached each other from different directions. Footage shows the actor falling to the ground after being punched while the suspect walks away.

According to the CBS report, Moranis went to a local hospital with pain in his head, back and hip. He then went to the 20th NYPD precinct to report the incident.

The NYPD Tips Twitter account released footage of the attack hours later asking for help in identifying the suspect, who was wearing a black "I [Love] NY" hoodie.

The attack comes as Moranis has slowly stepped back into the spotlight following several decades away. The actor will soon reprise his iconic role in the upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel starring Josh Gad as his grown-up son.

He also recently appeared in an ad for Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile phone service.

Moranis decided to take a step back from Hollywood a year after his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, died in February 1991 of breast cancer. The couple shared two children — Rachel and Mitchell.

The actor left public life after her death to focus on being a single father, which he has no regrets over, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

“I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people,” he said. “I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me.”