Honey Boy Director Blasts Golden Globes for Not Nominating Women: 'They Do Not Represent Us'

Honey Boy director Alma Har’el is taking the Golden Globes to task for failing to nominate a woman for best director.

Har’el, who directed Shia LaBeouf’s semi-autobiographical drama, tweeted a series of responses to the nominations, which didn’t include a single woman in the best director category.

Har’el’s message to her followers on Monday: don’t sweat it.

“Good morning to everyone that’s writing me about the #goldenglobes,” Har’el wrote. “I feel you but know this. I was on the inside for the first time this year. These are not our people and they do not represent us. Do not look for justice in the awards system.”

“Keep fighting for more women & POC behind the camera by supporting their films,” she continued. “Don’t make your end game the political money that trades hands in the form of movie campaigns for people who can’t see us and recognize us.”

Next year’s show will boast, once again, an all-male roster of nominees: Boon Joon-ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Todd Phillips (Joker).

Image zoom Alma Har'el Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The list unfortunately left no room for Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, whose film only landed its star Saoirse Ronan a nod, despite being universally praised by critics.

Har’el also shared names of a number of women who directed critically-revered and otherwise nominated movies, including Gerwig, Booksmart‘s Olivia Wilde, Hustlers‘ Lorene Scafaria and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood‘s Marielle Heller.

Several of the foreign language nominees were also directed by women, like The Farewell‘s Lulu Wang, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire’s Céline Sciamma.

It wasn’t until 1983 that a woman was nominated for the best director award at the Globes, when Barbra Streisand won for Yentl. She was nominated again in 1991 for The Prince of Tides and remains the only woman to have actually won the honor.

The other women who have been nominated are Jane Campion (1993’s The Piano), Sofia Coppola (2003’s Lost in Translation), Kathryn Bigelow (2008’s The Hurt Locker and 2012’s Zero Dark Thirty) and Ava DuVernay (2014’s Selma).

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.