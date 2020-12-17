Honey Boy Director Alma Har’el Says She Supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf Allegations

“I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity," the director said in a statement

Honey Boy director Alma Har’el is voicing her support for FKA twigs, who filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf alleging "relentless" abuse.

Har’el, who directed both LaBeouf, 34, and the singer, 32, in the 2019 award-winning film, issued a statement to Variety, saying that while she is "painfully aware" of her previous support for LaBeouf, that should not “excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence.”

“I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience. Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity,” Har’el wrote, including that she was also in support of Karolyn Pho, another former girlfriend of LaBeouf, who has also made allegations of abuse against the actor.

“As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition. Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery,” she added, referencing Honey Boy, LaBeouf's partially autobiographical film, which he wrote. “I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence.”

In the statement, the director also wrote that she will be making donations to a number of organizations that support victims of domestic violence in the names of both Twigs and Pho.

“I support and encourage victims in similar situations to speak up and seek help so they can create a path to safety and the healthy relationship they deserve,” Har'el added.

The "Sad Day" singer and LaBeouf started dating after she was cast in Honey Boy in 2018. She previously told The New York Times that decided to leave him in the spring of 2019 with the help of a therapist.

Twigs filed a lawsuit on Dec. 11 alleging that LaBeouf sexually and physically assaulted her during their relationship, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," she told The New York Times, going on to say that she didn't go to the police at first because she "thought her account would not be taken seriously."

While a rep for LaBeouf has not commented to PEOPLE, he did address the allegations in several emails to the Times saying that he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to the newspaper. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."