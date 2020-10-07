Netflix's The Kissing Booth Gets Harshly Skewered as 'Two Garbage Films' by Honest Trailers

The Kissing Booth is getting the kiss of death — all in good fun, of course!

On Tuesday, Screen Junkies debuted the newest installment in its Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers web series, this time taking on the popular Netflix rom-com series. The first film hit the streaming service in 2o18, with a sequel landing back in July (a third installment is already on its way next year), each led by star Joey King.

In the playfully scathing takedown, the Honest Trailer writers point out the Kissing Booth movies' many similarities to other iconic high school films, down to the love triangle, "big prom finale" — and having Molly Ringwald among its cast list. The video also describes the series as "two garbage films with horrible messages."

The video also tells the movies' frequent voice-overs to "shut up," and later calls heartthrob love interest Jacob Elordi "freakishly tall." Capping off the six-minute spoof, the Honest Trailer ended by offering an alternative title for the flick: Not Another Teen Movie (Until You've Learned Your Lesson).

King, 21, who scored an Emmy nomination for her role in Hulu's The Act, opened up to Variety over the summer about her reaction to critics not praising her Kissing Booth movies, despite young audiences showing it love.

"I understand that critics weren’t all over this movie, but that’s the thing — it’s not meant for critics to be like, 'Wow, what a movie!' It’s meant for people to watch and have a great time," she said. "... Not everything you do has to have critical acclaim. It doesn’t mean it’s not successful. And it doesn’t mean it’s not one of my favorite projects I’ve worked on."

"The fan reaction to it is all the criticism I need as far as just the way it fills my heart," added King.

Image zoom Joel Courtney and Joey king in The Kissing Booth 2 Marcos Cruz/Netfilx

Explaining why she thinks the movies found a faithful audience on Netflix, King told Variety that audiences adore timeless coming-of-age stories.

"I think that people were kind of craving that classic John Hughes feel-good movie, and there hasn’t been a lot of that," she said. "When The Kissing Booth came out, it just ticked all those boxes of that feel-good summery vibe."

"Our characters, the way they were written, they talk like real people," she added. "My character Elle, she’s not the outcast or the popular girl. She’s just a girl that goes to school, and has some friends, has a best friend. I think what resonates so much about her is that she’s just your every-girl."

In the interview, King also recalled the first Kissing Booth as being a "beautiful surprise," and that higher-ups at the streaming service "weren’t expecting too much out of it."

"They were like, 'Make this, have fun, and give us a movie afterwards.' When the first trailer was released and it started tracking so well, we were like, 'What’s happening?'" she remembered. "We only signed on for one, but then the fan reaction was incredible. When they asked us to do the second, it was a no-brainer."