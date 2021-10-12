Home Alone Returns! Watch Archie Yates Cause Mayhem in New Trailer for Disney+ Reboot

Home Sweet Home Alone is officially on the way!

On Tuesday, Disney+ released the trailer for a 20th Century Studio reboot of the holiday classic Home Alone — hitting the streaming platform on Nov. 12.

Archie Yates stars as Max Mercer, who is accidentally left behind when his family jets off to Tokyo for their holiday vacation. However, his candy-filled fun in the empty house is halted when a married couple (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) hatches a plan to steal "a precious heirloom" from the Mercers.

The trailer for the reimagined holiday favorite includes all of the same chaotic and hilarious hijinks from the beloved franchise as the 10-year-old creates the ultimate plan to protect his family's home from trespassers.

"This is NOT going well," Kemper says in the clip as she and Delaney skid down an icy driveway.

The film, which puts a modern twist on the Home Alone story, comes over 30 years after the original landed in theaters in 1990.

Home Sweet Home Alone also stars Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell.

The upcoming film comes from executive producer Jeremiah Samuels and producers Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson, and features a screenplay by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

The reboot marks the sixth film in the Home Alone franchise. The original John Hughes movie starring Macaulay Culkin earned two Oscar nominations for score and original song. The most recent Home Alone movie, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, premiered on ABC Family in 2012.