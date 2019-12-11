Home Alone Reboot Finds Its Star: Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates Cast as Mischievous Lead Boy

The Disney+ reimagining of Home Alone just grabbed its starring cast, which includes Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney

December 11, 2019 11:25 AM

Archie Yates better stay away from that after shave.

The Jojo Rabbit actor has been cast in the Disney+ reimagining of Home Alone, with Ellie Kemper, 39, and Rob Delaney, 42, also starring.

The new movie isn’t exactly a reboot and more of a separate story, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter it centers on Kemper and Delaney going to war with a kid who has stolen a priceless heirloom in order to save their home from financial ruin.

The movie is written by Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, with Dan Mazer set to direct.

The original 1990 hot featured Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a mischievous kid who is left to himself when his large family goes on vacation and accidentally leaves him home alone. Catherine O’Hara played Kevin’s mom, while Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern played burglars facing off against Kevin.

In addition to Home Alone, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday that other classics like Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will all be reimagined.

These movies are just a handful of titles out of the vast Fox library that Disney now has access to after the entertainment giant’s acquisition of Fox in March.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our DTC platforms [Disney+ and Hulu],” Iger told reporters during Disney’s third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, per Deadline.

“We see great long-term value in the broad collection of theatrical IP we acquired from Fox,” he added.

