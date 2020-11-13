Home Alone Director Calls Disney+'s Planned Reboot a 'Waste of Time': 'What's the Point?'

"You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again," Chris Columbus said of Disney+'s plans to reboot Home Alone

Chris Columbus isn't on board for Disney+'s planned reimagining of his beloved 1990 film Home Alone.

The famed director, who has been behind the camera for some of Hollywood's iconic children's films including the first two Harry Potter films, The Goonies and Mrs. Doubtfire, said he wasn't contacted by Disney+ when it came to the planned reboot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," he told Insider. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone."

He continued, "You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Columbus also touched on the planned reimagining of the film called Stoned Alone, starring Ryan Reynolds. The film was in development at Fox before its merger with Disney in March 2019.

"God only knows what that will be — a stoner version of Home Alone?" said Columbus. "Listen, have fun. I just feel, do something new. Life is short."

In August 2019, former Disney President Bob Iger said the company’s streaming site would be the home to several "reimaginings" of Disney classics such as Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Those titles come from Fox’s library, which Disney acquired after long negotiations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our DTC platforms [Disney+ and Hulu]," Iger told reporters at the time, according to a report by Deadline. "We see great long-term value in the broad collection of theatrical IP we acquired from Fox."

Columbus reflected on the significance of Home Alone, telling Insider the film has become an integral part of pop culture "because it has an emotional connection with people."