The Cast of Home Alone: Where Are They Now?

Culkin’s leading role as Kevin McCallister catapulted the then-10-year-old child star into the spotlight after the classic Christmas film’s 1990 release.

Accidentally left behind in the shuffle of his large family’s travel plans, Kevin’s dream of being Home Alone quickly turns into a hilarious nightmare and battle of wits with a pair of bumbling thieves who are trying to break into his house.

Culkin went on to star in the film’s 1992 sequel after his heart-wrenching turn in My Girl. At age 18, he married Rachel Miner, but the pair split in 2002. He then stepped back from the spotlight and began a low-profile relationship with actress Mila Kunis, whom he dated for eight years, until 2011.

Culkin found love again in 2017 with a fellow child star, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody‘s Brenda Song, who he has talked about starting a family with. He now hosts a podcast called Bunny Ears.