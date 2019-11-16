The Cast of Home Alone: Where Are They Now?

Macaulay Culkin (Kevin McCallister)
Culkin’s leading role as Kevin McCallister catapulted the then-10-year-old child star into the spotlight after the classic Christmas film’s 1990 release.
Accidentally left behind in the shuffle of his large family’s travel plans, Kevin’s dream of being Home Alone quickly turns into a hilarious nightmare and battle of wits with a pair of bumbling thieves who are trying to break into his house.
Culkin went on to star in the film’s 1992 sequel after his heart-wrenching turn in My Girl. At age 18, he married Rachel Miner, but the pair split in 2002. He then stepped back from the spotlight and began a low-profile relationship with actress Mila Kunis, whom he dated for eight years, until 2011.
Culkin found love again in 2017 with a fellow child star, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody‘s Brenda Song, who he has talked about starting a family with. He now hosts a podcast called Bunny Ears.
Joe Pesci (Harry Lime)
Pesci is no stranger to playing a criminal — although his turn as a con man in the ’90s hit was more lighthearted than his usual fare.
The actor has been a longtime staple in Martin Scorsese’s crime-family sagas, appearing alongside Robert De Niro in cult classics such as Goodfellas, Casino and most recently, 2019’s The Irishman.
Daniel Stern (Marv Merchants)
Stern’s character may not have succeeded at his plot to steal from The McCallisters, but the actor himself has managed to secure a spot in Hollywood over the nearly three decades since the film’s release.
After reprising the role of Marv in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, the actor continued his voice work as narrator on the hit series The Wonder Years until its finale in 1993.
Stern’s worked steadily in film and TV ever since, most recently guest starring in Aidy Bryant’s Hulu series Shrill as well as the award-winning film James vs. His Future Self.
Catherine O'Hara (Kate McCallister)
O’Hara was already a familiar face in Hollywood thanks to several supporting roles throughout the 1980s — most notably 1988’s Beetlejuice.
After portraying the McCallister family matriarch, O’Hara continued to act in various films and a number of TV series, including Glenn Martin DDS and Skylanders Academy. Since 2015, she’s been delighting audiences with her hilarious performance as washed-up soap opera star Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, earning an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in 2019.
John Heard (Peter McCallister)
Over the course of his four-decade Hollywood career, Heard became a well-respected actor and accumulated more than 200 credits on stage and screen. He died suddenly in 2017 at age 71.
Prior to his death, Heard appeared in a number of well-known films in addition to his role as Kevin’s loving (but forgetful) father, including Gladiator, Beaches and The Guardian. He also took on the role of a detective for five episodes of The Sopranos.
Devin Ratray (Buzz McCallister)
Ratray is best known for his turn as Kevin’s cruel older brother, Buzz, but the actor has kept up a steady career filled with supporting roles in the decades since.
Having popped up in a variety of TV shows over the years — including Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods and Chicago Med — Ratray most recently appeared in Natasha Lyonne’s hit Netflix series Russian Doll and alongside Jennifer Lopez and the star-studded cast of Hustlers.
Kieran Culkin (Fuller McCallister)
Macaulay’s on- and off-screen younger brother appeared in a handful of films following the first and second Home Alone, once again portraying an annoying younger brother in 1999’s She’s All That.
After earning a Golden Globe best actor nomination for his leading role in 2002’s Igby Goes Down, Kieran followed in his brother’s footsteps and took a break from acting following his years as a child star, retiring until 2008.
These days, Kieran is best known for his portrayal of Roman Roy on HBO’s hit series Succession, which earned him a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor.
John Candy (Gus Polinski)
Before the “Polka King of the Midwest” came to the frantic McCallister family’s rescue at the airport, the Canadian comedian was famous for his long roster of Hollywood comedies, most notably Uncle Buck, Spaceballs and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
Candy died of a heart attack just a few years after Home Alone‘s release, in 1994. He was 43.