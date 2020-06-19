The list also includes Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomi Watts, Missy Elliott, Courteney Cox, Josh Brolin and Salt-N-Pepa, among others

Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson and Shia LaBeouf Are Among the 2021 Walk of Fame Star Recipients

The Walk of Fame has released its latest list of names who will be taking their star power to the next level.

In a Facebook Live session on Thursday, radio host Ellen K, who serves as the Walk of Fame's selection-panel chair, was joined by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rana Ghadban to announce the 2021 honorees.

Musicians including Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa, Jefferson Airplane and Trisha Yearwood made the cut — as well as a posthumous nod for Charlie Parker, the legendary jazz saxophonist who died in 1955.

"The Walk of Fame selection panel is pleased to announce 35 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Ellen K during Thursday's announcement, according to Variety. "The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people."

"We can't wait to see each and every honoree's face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history as we unveil their star on the world's most famous walkway!" she added.

Reps for the Hollywood Walk of Fame have not yet announced when the 2021 stars ceremonies will be held, and in fact are still working out when some of the 2020 recipients' events will be scheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.