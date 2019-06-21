The Hollywood Walk of Fame is about to get some new additions, as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced on Thursday that 35 stars will be added next year.

Of those actors, entertainers and musicians, Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Octavia Spencer and Mahershala Ali are among the Motion Picture category, alongside costume designer Ruth E. Carter and even the superhero character, Batman.

As for television, Andy Cohen, Christina Applegate, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil McGraw, Laurence Fishburne, Terry Crews, Cindy Crawford, Kathie Lee Gifford, in addition to late comedian Andy Kaufman, will also receive stars on the walk of fame in 2020.

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Amy Sussman/Getty

Alicia Keys, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Elvis Costello, Bobby Rydell, and the late Muddy Waters, as well as a handful of other recording artists will be honored for their contributions in music.

Only two stars are being added for the theater and live performance category, with comedian Dave Chappelle and Pose star Billy Porter making the cut.

Image zoom Hollywood Walk of Fame Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

NPR host and award-winning radio journalist Susan Stamburg is the lone recipient to receive a star in the radio category.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies as of yet, the committee said in a press release. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee.