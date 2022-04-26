Grace VanderWaal Returns to the Limelight in Hollywood Stargirl — See the First Photos

Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway in Disney's live-action HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway in Disney's live-action HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Grace VanderWaal is back for an encore.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the 18-year-old actress and singer's return as Susan "Stargirl" Caraway in Disney+'s upcoming Hollywood Stargirl, a sequel to 2020's Stargirl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An official synopsis for the movie says it "follows Stargirl's journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities."

"When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters," the synopsis adds. "They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl's neighbors; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey."

Aside from her return in the titular role, VanderWaal also performs an original song she wrote for the movie, titled "Figure It Out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

(L-R): Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway and Uma Thurman as Roxanne Martel in Disney's live-action HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Hollywood Stargirl (2022) | Credit: Disney+

VanderWaal, who won season 11 of America's Got Talent, famously beat out 700 other girls for the part of Stargirl back in 2018.

"I knew she was Stargirl almost immediately," director Julia Hart, who returns for the sequel, told Deadline at the time.

"The world knows what a talented performer she is, and I cannot wait for everyone to see just how many sides there are to this special and magical young woman," Hart added.

Based off the young adult novel of the same name written by Jerry Spinelli, the first Stargirl follows "an unassuming high-schooler" (Graham Verchere) as he "finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl (VanderWaal), whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves — and each other," according to an official synopsis.

(L-R): Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway, Tyrel Jackson Williams as Terrell, and Elijah Richardson as Evan in Disney's live-action HOLLYWOOD STARGIRL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Hollywood Stargirl (2022) | Credit: Disney+

VanderWaal opened up about her role of Stargirl to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly while at Disney's D23 Expo in August 2019, where she revealed she had been considered for the role years previously.

"I read Stargirl when I was 12 on America's Got Talent," she said. "Someone sent it to me and thought I'd be good for the role because they knew that a movie was being made. I was not ready for the role yet and I don't even think they were ready for casting."

"Years later, it got back to me again and I just sent in a video, I talked to Julia Hart the director and then I met Graham and we made the movie," VanderWaal continued.

She added, "I think I started to fall in love with the story as we were making the film. What surprised me the most about being on a set and making a movie was how fun it was. I was expecting it to be hard work, and it definitely was, but the cast was so incredible, I made so many friends and had so much fun."