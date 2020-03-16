Hollywood Sends 'Love' to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as They Remain Under Coronavirus Quarantine

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are feeling the love from their peers as they remain under quarantine in Australia after both testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Celebrities including Gwen Stefani, Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Gordon Ramsay have posted on social media to offer their support to the married couple amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, Hanks, 63, posted an update from his time in isolation, expressing his appreciation for his “helpers,” a friendly gesture that his latest movie character Fred Rogers often spoke of.

In his Instagram post, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star captured a photo of his meal of a glass of water and two pieces of toast with Vegemite, a thick Australian food spread high in Vitamin B and made of yeast extract.

Keeping him company in the photo were a stuffed animal kangaroo holding an Australian flag and a koala latched onto the Vegemite bottle.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx,” the actor wrote.

Hanks’ reference to the “helpers” comes from a Rogers quote that he would say during turbulent times.

“My mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’ ” the late Fred Rogers would say.

In the comments section of the most recent post, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay wrote, “Missing a little butter on that Vegemite … Be well Gx.” Michelle Pfeiffer commented “Sending love,” while Catherine Zeta-Jones sent two heart emojis to show her love for the pair.

On Thursday, when Hanks gave fans another update on his and Wilson’s health alongside a photo of them wearing caps together in a hospital, Gwen Stefani said “Love u both,” while Sharon Stone commented, “It’s hard to be the example all of the time you guys!”

Kate Hudson also got in on the well-wishes, writing, “Love you guys!!!”

The Forrest Gump star revealed last Wednesday that he and his wife were diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus while visiting Australia.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks had been on Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted following his diagnosis.

As of March 15, there have been at least 2,759 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 59 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times.