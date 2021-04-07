Hollywood and Broadway Producer Scott Rudin Accused of 'Horrific' Abusive Behavior by Former Employees

Scott Rudin, a Hollywood producer and EGOT winner, is facing allegations of abuse, which were detailed by former staffers in a new report by The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar-winning producer Scott Rudin has been accused of abusive behavior by several of his former staffers.

In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, several of Rudin's former employees accused the 62-year-old producer and EGOT winner of violent outbursts on numerous occasions while they were working for both him and his production company, Scott Rudin Productions.

Rudin declined to comment to the media outlet, and his rep has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. No charges are known to have been filed against him.

According to the report, Rudin allegedly smashed an Apple computer monitor on an assistant's hand in October 2012 after the employee failed to get Rudin a seat on a sold-out flight. The assistant was left bleeding and was treated at the emergency room, a staffer at the time told THR.

"We were all shocked because we didn't know that that sort of thing could happen in that office," Andrew Coles, a then-assistant and now-manager and producer, told THR of the incident. "We knew a lot could happen. There were the guys that were sleeping in the office, the guys whose hair was falling out and were developing ulcers. It was a very intense environment, but that just felt different. It was a new level of unhinged — a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace."

Scott Rudin Image zoom Scott Rudin | Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Caroline Rugo, who began working for Scott Rudin Productions as an executive coordinator in the fall of 2018, also detailed alleged instances of abuse by Rudin at the New York City office.

"He threw a laptop at the window in the conference room and then went into the kitchen and we could hear him beating on the napkin dispenser," Rugo told THR. "Then another time he threw a glass bowl at [a colleague]. It's hard to say if he threw it in the general direction or specifically at [the colleague], but the glass bowl hit the wall and smashed everywhere. The HR person left in an ambulance due to a panic attack. That was the environment."

Ryan Nelson, who served as Rudin's executive assistant from 2018 to 2019, told THR he reportedly witnessed and experienced severe mistreatment by Rudin. He claimed Rudin once threw a stapler at a theater assistant and called him a "retard."

"Every day was exhausting and horrific," said Nelson, who told THR he has since left the industry altogether. "Not even the way he abused me, but watching the way he abused the people around me who started to become my very close friends. You're spending 14 hours a day with the same people, enduring the same abuse. It became this collective bond with these people."

Scott Rudin Image zoom Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Rudin's films include No Country for Old Men, which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2008, as well as Lady Bird, Fences, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, School of Rock, Clueless, The Social Network and Zoolander. He also produced Broadway shows including To Kill a Mockingbird, The Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly! and Passion. He's won 17 Tony awards.